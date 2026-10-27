Checklist for spine health: Doctor shares 5 warning signs that need medical attention

The spine is involved in almost every physical activity, from sitting at a desk to driving a car, to walking, to bending or lifting objects. Even then, back and neck pain are often dismissed as the normal outcome of long hours, poor posture or a sedentary lifestyle, shared radiologist Dr Harsh Mahajan with HT Lifestyle.

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“Many episodes get better over time with proper care and attention. But if the pain continues or symptoms are affecting mobility, it may be necessary to pay closer attention,” he stated.

Noting the importance of being able to differentiate between a temporary strain and potential warning signs, Dr Mahajan listed five of the latter that can help a person seek proper medical assistance before the condition starts interfering with daily life activities.

1. Pain that does not improve Dr Mahajan noted that it is common to experience aches after hard work or a day spent behind a desk.

“However, pain that lasts for a few weeks, comes and goes, or prevents you from sleeping or carrying out your daily activities should be investigated,” he stated. “Using pain-relief medication without knowing the reason for your pain could hinder the right treatment.”