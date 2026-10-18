Walking is great for overall health but more isn't always better for your knees: 5,000 to 7,000 steps a day is more practical

More walking doesn’t always mean better health . This is particularly the case with people who have knee osteoarthritis. According to Dr Ratra, if people understand the symptoms of knee disease and take the appropriate preventive actions, they will be able to remain active while at the same time protecting their knees.

Walking 10,000 steps a day has become a widely accepted fitness goal, often promoted as a simple way to improve overall health. While regular walking offers significant benefits for cardiovascular health, weight management, and mobility, more isn't always better for joint health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gurdeep Avinash Ratra, consultant in orthopaedics and joint replacement at Manipal Hospital, Gurugram, explained how to know if your daily step count is too much for your joints.

Warning signs your knees may be asking you to slow down Knee osteoarthritis usually develops slowly and at first may be regarded as just a normal aspect of ageing or the result of physical activity. But if the symptoms are recognised early it is possible to prevent further damage to the joint.

Persistent knee pain during or after walking

Stiffness, particularly in the morning or after prolonged sitting

Swelling around the knee joint

Difficulty climbing stairs or getting up from a chair

A grinding, clicking, or cracking sensation during movement

Reduced range of motion and flexibility

Weakness in the muscles surrounding the knee

Pain that persists even during rest in advanced stages

​Understanding the risk factors “Knee osteoarthritis occurs when the protective cartilage at the ends of the bones is slowly worn away, which causes the bones to rub against one another,” said Dr Ratra. Although ageing is the most common cause, there are a number of other factors that can speed up the degeneration of the joint. Extra body weight puts extra stress on the knee joint and thus raises the chance of cartilage breaking down.

Previous injuries to the knee, the kind of repeated strain caused by physical activities and jobs that require frequent squatting or kneeling, can also lead to damage to the joint. Moreover, inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, metabolic disorders like gout, a genetic tendency and weak thigh muscles all increase the probability of getting knee osteoarthritis.