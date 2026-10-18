Walking is great for overall health but more isn't always better for your knees: 5,000 to 7,000 steps a day is more practical
From 5,000 to 10,000 steps a day, how much walking is actually good for your joints? An expert breaks down what you need to know.
Walking 10,000 steps a day has become a widely accepted fitness goal, often promoted as a simple way to improve overall health. While regular walking offers significant benefits for cardiovascular health, weight management, and mobility, more isn't always better for joint health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gurdeep Avinash Ratra, consultant in orthopaedics and joint replacement at Manipal Hospital, Gurugram, explained how to know if your daily step count is too much for your joints.
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Is walking 10,000 steps good for your joints?
More walking doesn’t always mean better health. This is particularly the case with people who have knee osteoarthritis. According to Dr Ratra, if people understand the symptoms of knee disease and take the appropriate preventive actions, they will be able to remain active while at the same time protecting their knees.
Warning signs your knees may be asking you to slow down
Knee osteoarthritis usually develops slowly and at first may be regarded as just a normal aspect of ageing or the result of physical activity. But if the symptoms are recognised early it is possible to prevent further damage to the joint.
Persistent knee pain during or after walking
Stiffness, particularly in the morning or after prolonged sitting
Swelling around the knee joint
Difficulty climbing stairs or getting up from a chair
A grinding, clicking, or cracking sensation during movement
Reduced range of motion and flexibility
Weakness in the muscles surrounding the knee
Pain that persists even during rest in advanced stages
Understanding the risk factors
“Knee osteoarthritis occurs when the protective cartilage at the ends of the bones is slowly worn away, which causes the bones to rub against one another,” said Dr Ratra. Although ageing is the most common cause, there are a number of other factors that can speed up the degeneration of the joint. Extra body weight puts extra stress on the knee joint and thus raises the chance of cartilage breaking down.
Previous injuries to the knee, the kind of repeated strain caused by physical activities and jobs that require frequent squatting or kneeling, can also lead to damage to the joint. Moreover, inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, metabolic disorders like gout, a genetic tendency and weak thigh muscles all increase the probability of getting knee osteoarthritis.
Tips to protect your knees while staying active
1. Maintain a healthy weight: Keeping a healthy weight will reduce the stress placed on the knee joints and decrease the likelihood of the progression of osteoarthritis.
2. Stay active, but avoid overloading the joint: Engaging in regular low-impact activities such as walking, swimming and cycling will keep the joints mobile without subjecting them to excessive stress.
3. Increase activity gradually: Instead of trying to reach 10,000 steps right away, it is often a practical and sustainable aim to build up to 5,000 to 7,000 steps.
4. Strengthen supporting muscles: Strong muscles in the thighs, hips and legs aid in absorbing shock and give the knee joint better support and stability.
5. Seek early treatment for knee injuries: Taking timely action to deal with ligament tears, cartilage injuries and other knee issues can help stop long-term joint deterioration.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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