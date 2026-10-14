Understanding your biological age: Director of cardiology at Sir HN Reliance Hospital lists lifestyle choices to support healthy ageing

According to Dr Ajit, two individuals aged 50 years can have a significant difference in their biological age because ageing is influenced by factors other than genetic makeup, including lifestyle , environmental conditions, metabolic status, inflammation, sleep, and stress.

As longevity science evolves, biological age is emerging as a powerful lens for understanding our bodies. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ajit Menon, director of the Department of Cardiology at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, discussed the science behind biological ageing, lifestyle factors, and emerging approaches that may help slow it and support a longer, healthier life.

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More than your actual age, your biological age is an indicator of your health. It is a measure of how well your cells, tissues, and organs function and how fast they are ageing, rather than the number of calendar years you have lived. Research shows that those with a lower biological age tend to have a lower risk of chronic disease, higher energy levels, and better quality of life.

“The best scientific evidence that currently exists suggests that simple measures can help,” Dr Ajit underlined. The measures facilitating healthy ageing are:

According to Dr Ajit, these measures are exciting; however, they cannot be considered definitive predictors of an individual’s lifespan.

He also mentioned a few other measures to find the biological age of a person, which include:

Dr Ajit stresses that one of the most promising areas of study in biological ageing is the application of epigenetic clocks (an analytical method used as a biomarker of ageing) that assess chemical modifications in DNA, especially DNA methylation (a process that adds a methyl group to the DNA molecule without changing the underlying genetic sequence), to estimate an individual's biological age.

Additionally, Dr Ajit recommended that exercise might also prove very potent in slowing down one's biological age. He suggested the ‘synergy of aerobics, resistance exercise, balance and flexibility training’. According to him, they can help maintain muscle mass, cardiorespiratory capacity, and functional independence.

“It is important because ageing does not only mean that we live longer. Instead, it means we add more healthy, independent years to our lives,” Dr Ajit added.

Apart from exercise, nutrition is also an area of active research in biological ageing. “Nutrients consisting of vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, nuts, and adequate protein intake have been shown to be beneficial to ageing,” Dr Ajit offered.

You cannot alter your age, but you can change the biology On the other hand, he highlighted that researchers explore various interventions, including intermittent fasting, caloric restriction, and drugs targeting the cellular pathways responsible for ageing. “Some of these drugs include metformin, rapamycin, and senolytics. They should not yet be considered as anti-ageing remedies for otherwise healthy individuals,” he cautioned.

Lastly, the most significant change in the field of longevity is the following: “Ageing is seen as something that can be modified rather than a given destiny.” According to him, we should be very cautious regarding commercial companies that promise to ‘reverse’ ageing using their products because ‘no product, test, or intervention has yet to successfully reverse the ageing process’.

He added, “It is much simpler in practice. While you might not be able to alter your chronological age, you certainly can affect the biology that experiences it. In other words, rather than focusing on achieving a lower biological age through longevity, the key to longevity should be preserving cardiovascular health, muscle function, brain function, mobility, and independence for as long as possible.”

Ultimately, he advised that growing younger without limit might not be about discovering a miraculous cure, but creating an optimal environment for healthy ageing.

Dr Ajit Menon, MBBS, MD (Internal Medicine), DM (Cardiology), FACC, is a leading senior interventional cardiologist based in Mumbai, India, with over 35 years of clinical and interventional experience.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.