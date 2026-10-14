Can breast cancer be harder to detect after pregnancy and breastfeeding? Surgical oncologist explains the reason and signs to look out for

According to Dr Tadaiya, yes, breast cancer can sometimes be more difficult to detect during pregnancy and in the months after delivery, especially while a woman is breastfeeding . He explains that this is mainly because the breasts go through hormonal changes at this time. “The breasts become bigger and denser. May feel lumpy or sore. These normal changes can make it hard to spot a lump that might be cancer,” he adds.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mahavir Tadaiya, consultant surgical oncologist specialising in advanced cancer surgeries and evidence-based oncological care, explained why breast cancer can be harder to detect after pregnancy and what women should do if they feel a lump.

Breast cancer diagnosed during pregnancy or within a year postpartum (known as pregnancy-associated breast cancer) affects about 1 in every 3,000 pregnancies, as outlined by the American Cancer Society . Moreover, a report by the National Cancer Institute finds that diagnosing breast cancer during pregnancy is difficult because normal hormonal changes cause the breasts to swell, feel lumpy, and become dense, which can hide a tumour or lead doctors and patients to mistake a lump for normal pregnancy changes.

The diagnosis becomes even more difficult, per Dr Tadaiya, because women after giving birth often think a new lump, pain, or change in the breast is part of breastfeeding, milk production, or something like mastitis. He cautions that because of this, they often wait a long time to see a doctor, and that delay can be risky.

Unusual symptoms need attention Dr Tadaiya stresses that it’s important to know that even if a woman is pregnant or breastfeeding, ‘a breast lump should not be ignored’. “Most breast changes during these times are harmless. Still, any new, lasting or unusual symptom needs attention,” he explains.

Below are some symptoms Dr Tadaiya highlights that women should not ignore after giving birth, and which should prompt them to see a doctor right away:

⦿ If you feel a lump that does not go away

⦿ If you notice a change in the shape or size of your breast

⦿ If you see changes in the skin

⦿ If you have nipple pulling inwards

⦿ If you get strange nipple discharge

⦿ If you have an area around the breast that feels different