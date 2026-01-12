Mindful eating, physical activity key to keeping obesity at bay: PGIMER

With a third of India’s population projected to become obese by 2050, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has urged people to adopt mindful eating and incorporate regular physical movement in their daily lives to keep their weight in check. On reasons behind the surge in obesity, experts said it is due to the imbalance between calorie intake and expenditure. (HT File)

The institute organised a workshop, ‘Control obesity for a healthier India – an action call from nutrition science professionals’, to mark National Dietetics Day.

Citing the National Family Health Survey of 2019-21, Dr Rajesh Gupta, head of surgical gastroenterology department, said that over 50% of the population in Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand is overweight or obese, thus placing these states in the national “red zone” for obesity.

He added that Sikh populations are highly prone to obesity, with studies showing that nearly 61% of Sikh women were overweight or obese. Scheduled tribes, meanwhile, showed the lowest risk to obesity. India now ranks third globally in obesity burden, coming only after the United States and China.

Dr Gupta further explained that among the Caucasian populations, a body mass index (BMI) of 21 to 30 may not mean obesity as weight accumulates in the limbs. “However, in Asians, especially Indians, fat is stored mostly around the abdomen, hips and waist, which increases health risk.”

On reasons behind the surge in obesity, experts said it is due to the imbalance between calorie intake and expenditure. Obesity occurs when one is not exercising enough. Metabolic rate, i.e the rate of burning fat, is low among people with a sedentary lifestyle.

Dr Nancy Sahni, head of PGIMER’s dietetics department, stressed on the importance of mindful eating. “When eating packaged food, make sure you read the ingredients as sometimes, the products that makers claim to be healthy are not,” added Dr Sahni. She added that simple habits such as going on a 30 to 40 minute walk post dinner can go a long way in keeping one’s weight in check.