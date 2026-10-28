How climate crisis is hurting India more than the world, from deaths to diseases

Climate change should be formally recognised and addressed as a global health emergency, say the researchers behind the Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change, who found in their 10th annual report that its harm to health is growing faster than the world's response. Women wearing scarves walk in a garden on a hot summer day in New Delhi on May 30, 2024, (AFP)

For India, the cost is steep. Heat alone cost Indian workers an estimated $174 billion in potential earnings in 2025. That is 4.2% of GDP, more than four times the share for the world as a whole.

The researchers want the World Health Organization (WHO) to create a new instrument that would formally recognise climate change as a global health emergency. They also want health put at the centre of every climate decision, from emissions targets to climate funding.

The Lancet Countdown is run by 146 researchers, led by University College London (UCL) and working with WHO. Its 10th report was published in The Lancet on Wednesday. The group says many of the health harms it tracks grew faster in the decade after the Paris Agreement took effect, in 2016, than in the decade before.

Heat was linked to a record 710,000 deaths in 2023, more than the deaths from malaria or from HIV. The authors put 71.5% of those deaths down to climate change. Investment in clean energy reached a record $2.1 trillion worldwide in 2025, yet fossil fuels still supply more than 80% of its energy.

The India data sheet released with the report puts more numbers on the damage. Deaths linked to air pollution in India were valued at $517 billion in 2023, or 13.5% of GDP. Fossil fuels drive climate change, and they also cause more than a third of India's deaths from outdoor air pollution. Even so, India’s net subsidies on fossil fuels came to $62.3 billion in 2024. That is about half of national health expenditure.

What the report measures The Lancet Countdown was set up in 2016, the year the Paris Agreement entered into force. It tracks, every year, how climate change harms health and how climate action can protect it.

This year the researchers follow 54 measures, from heat deaths to fuel subsidies. For the first time, they estimate how many heat deaths climate change caused. To do so, they compare estimated deaths with the deaths expected at the temperatures the world would have had without human-caused warming. The report is published ahead of Cop31, the next UN climate summit.

The researchers record some progress. Action since 2016 has lowered projected end-of-century warming from 3.0–3.5°C to 2.6–3.4°C. “However, progress has been too slow, too small, and isn't reaching those who need it most,” said Marina Romanello, the Lancet Countdown’s executive director, who is based at UCL.

The heat bill Heat cost India’s workers an estimated 193 billion potential work hours a year on average over 2016–2025, according to the data sheet. That is 75% more than in the 1990s.

Hours lost per worker rose only 8.5%, which points to a bigger workforce out in the heat as a driver of the increase. Farm work accounted for about two-thirds of the hours lost. Worldwide, a farm worker lost an estimated 6% of hours worked to heat in 2025, twice the loss for a worker in any other sector.

Those hours were worth $174 billion in potential earnings in 2025. India's loss, at 4.2% of GDP, compares with 0.91% for the world and 3.9% for South-East Asia, the hardest-hit region. Among countries at a similar stage of development, a group the report describes as dominated by India, heat losses averaged 3.7% of GDP. Agriculture accounted for 54% of India’s loss.

Worldwide, average annual income losses from heat rose by $306 billion, to $963 billion, between the decade before Paris and the decade after. India accounted for 12.4% of that rise, behind China and the US.

People in India faced an average of 10.6 heatwave days in 2016–2025, the data sheet says. Half of them, 5.3 days, were directly attributable to climate change. Hot nights cost Indians an estimated 64 hours of sleep a year in 2021–2025.

People over 65 are the age group most vulnerable to heat. In India, heat deaths in this age group were valued at $33.8 billion a year in 2021–2025, up 205% on 2000–2004. That is equal to more than 1.9 million average annual incomes in India.

Also read: Climate-linked heat deaths rise 36% since Paris Agreement; India also affected: Lancet

The air pollution bill Air pollution is a separate harm from the same source. Burning coal, oil and gas heats the planet. It also fills the air with fine particles less than 2.5 micrometres across, known as PM2.5.

Man-made PM2.5 was linked to more than 2.2 million deaths in India in 2023, up 22% on 2016. Burning fossil fuels contributed 38% of those deaths, and coal accounted for two-thirds of the fossil-fuel share. The report values the deaths at about $517 billion, or 13.5% of GDP. For countries at a similar stage of development, the average was 11.1%.

Heat also makes this pollution deadlier. A study of 10 Indian cities cited in the report, covering about 3.6 million deaths, found that PM2.5 was about five times as deadly when temperatures rose from the 75th to the 99th percentile, from a warm day to one of the year's hottest.

Deaths from household air pollution, caused by burning polluting fuels at home, are falling. They dropped from 783,000 in 2016 to about 617,000 in 2023. Electricity still provides only 19% of the energy Indian households use, against 29% worldwide. It provides 0.1% of the energy used in road transport, against 0.5% worldwide.

Worldwide, air pollution from fossil fuels killed an estimated 2.78 million people in 2023, almost the same number as in 2016. In 75 of the 140 countries studied, these deaths fell, and together those countries avoided about 323,000 deaths a year.

“A decade on, we have proof that health-centred climate action works,” said Anthony Costello, co-chair of the Lancet Countdown. “But the pace and scale of emissions reduction remains entirely out of step with the pace and scale of the harm.”