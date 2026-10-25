India has farm data, where is the climate finance?

India has digitally surveyed more than 31.3 crore agricultural plots, yet a far bigger economic opportunity remains largely untapped: Turning farm data into finance for measurable climate outcomes. Knowing what grows where is useful, but can India also reward farmers for conserving water, reducing emissions, improving soil health and building climate resilience? The next agricultural digital revolution should not be another app or registry. It should be an infrastructure that makes these outcomes easier to measure, credible to verify and economically viable to finance.

Climate Finance (Representative)

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The foundations are already substantial. During Rabi 2025–26, the Digital Crop Survey covered more than 31.3 crore plots across 648 districts, while over 10.33 crore Farmer IDs had been generated by August 6, 2026. These figures reflect expanding digital coverage, not farmers already accessing climate finance. Backed by the ₹2,817 crore Digital Agriculture Mission, AgriStack is developing farmer, crop and village-map registries, while the separate Krishi Decision Support System integrates geospatial, weather, crop and water data. The policy challenge now is to convert this infrastructure into affordable climate-linked credit, insurance and outcome-based payments, while protecting farmers' data rights.

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This matters because agriculture faces a financing problem that is, in part, a measurement problem. A solar plant has a defined asset and metered output. Across dispersed farms, a lender or carbon buyer must establish which practices changed, whether an outcome followed and how long it lasted. Did altered rice irrigation reduce methane? Did newly-planted trees survive? Did a soil-management intervention improve conditions? Repeated field visits, incompatible databases and small individual transactions can make otherwise useful projects uneconomic.

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{{^usCountry}} India’s public digital infrastructure could lower some of these costs. Plot boundaries and crop histories can support eligibility checks and project aggregation. Weather, soil and satellite information can strengthen drought-risk assessment. Crop records can improve insurance and credit appraisal, while verified changes in land management could support payments linked to outcomes rather than only inputs. The prize is not to attach a carbon price to every farm, but to create a credible information base for climate-resilient agricultural finance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India’s public digital infrastructure could lower some of these costs. Plot boundaries and crop histories can support eligibility checks and project aggregation. Weather, soil and satellite information can strengthen drought-risk assessment. Crop records can improve insurance and credit appraisal, while verified changes in land management could support payments linked to outcomes rather than only inputs. The prize is not to attach a carbon price to every farm, but to create a credible information base for climate-resilient agricultural finance. {{/usCountry}}

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The opportunity is becoming more immediate. India’s Carbon Credit Trading Scheme has approved offset methodologies covering improved practices in rice cultivation, manure-related methane recovery and afforestation or reforestation. These activities often involve many small participants and recurring monitoring costs. Shared digital records could help establish where an intervention is taking place and whether a claimed practice was undertaken. But a satellite image or crop registry does not, by itself, measure methane avoided or carbon stored. Credible credits still require appropriate baselines, field observations, modelling, uncertainty treatment and independent verification under the applicable methodology.

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That distinction is critical. Treating farm data as a substitute for carbon science would weaken market integrity. Treating it as reusable infrastructure for scientifically defensible monitoring could make a real difference. A farmer should not need to have the same plot mapped afresh for crop insurance, green lending, agroforestry monitoring and carbon-project enrolment. Common technical standards, secure data exchange and farmer-approved access can reduce duplication without turning all agricultural records into an open commercial database.

Consent and inclusion must be designed into the system rather than added as an afterthought. AgriStack is built around State-maintained, federated registries, but a record collected for scheme delivery should not automatically become a licence for commercial use. Farmers need to know what information is being shared, who can access it, for which purpose and whether participation creates any long-term contractual obligations. Independent audits and clear grievance channels would matter as much as technical interoperability.

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The risk is especially visible for tenant cultivators. A digitised land record may identify the owner while the person adopting water-saving or lower-emission practices is someone else. States can include tenants and lessees in farmer registries, subject to their policies, but this cannot be assumed everywhere. Linking future climate payments only to recorded land ownership could, therefore, exclude the actual cultivator. Eligibility and benefit-sharing arrangements must recognise who undertakes the action, who bears the cost and who is entitled to the payment.

A practical next step would be to test a limited set of uses rather than build another all-purpose platform. States, banks, insurers, farmer-producer organisations and technical agencies could jointly pilot interoperable data and measurement protocols for rice-water management, agroforestry survival and climate-risk insurance. Each pilot should disclose monitoring costs, independently assess the claimed outcome and publish how much financial value ultimately reached participating farmers. Results would show whether digital integration improves the economics, rather than merely the volume of records generated.

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India also needs common rules for climate-outcome indicators, data permissions and contracting. These should distinguish what can be inferred from satellite and administrative datasets from what must be measured in the field. They should allow different services to use verified information with explicit authorisation, without giving intermediaries exclusive control over farmer data. Public investment can build shared standards; private and blended finance can then support projects whose risks and results are better understood.

The larger shift is from knowing what is growing where to financing what improves there. If lower monitoring costs translate into affordable insurance, better-targeted credit and additional payments for demonstrable outcomes, agricultural data will have served a genuine development purpose. If they merely create another market for intermediaries, digitisation will have moved faster than farmer benefit. India’s next agricultural digital revolution should therefore not be another app. It should be the infrastructure that makes verified climate outcomes investable and rewards the people producing them.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Sayanta Ghosh, senior associate fellow, Land Resources Division, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).