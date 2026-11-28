Uttar Pradesh has shed its image of economic decline to emerge as the country’s third-largest economy, contributing more than nine per cent to India’s GDP, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan said on Saturday, crediting chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s efforts for the state’s transformation. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan addressing the 5th edition of Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 28. (HT photo) more

Radhakrishnan made the remarks while inaugurating the fifth edition of the 15-day Kashi Tamil Sangamam, along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union education minister Pralhad Joshi in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event, being held from November 28 to December 12, seeks to strengthen the centuries-old cultural, spiritual and civilisational links between Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

This year’s edition also seeks to promote the ethical values and ideals of virtue enshrined in the Tirukkural, highlighting the shared civilisational heritage of the two regions. The event seeks to foster the spirit of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”.

Recalling his association with Yogi Adityanath, he said, “Our relationship is more than 20 years old. In 1998, when we used to sit next to each other in Parliament, we would listen to each other’s speeches with great affection.”

The Vice-President also commended the Union education minister for the distinct impact he brings to such initiatives. Expressing his pleasure over attending the event, he thanked IIT Madras and BHU Varanasi for their efforts in organising it.

Radhakrishnan also recalled attending the grand Deepotsav in Ayodhya at the chief minister’s invitation. He said due to the efforts of CM Yogi, “Ram Rajya” had been established in Uttar Pradesh in true sense.

He said the fifth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam was dedicated to saint Thiruvalluvar and his immortal work ‘Thirukkural’. “Thirukkural is not just the heritage of Tamil speakers but the inheritance of all humanity,” the VP added.

Radhakrishnan said India has a “Karmayogi Prime Minister”. He said the global stature of Tamil and Thirukkural was growing under their leadership. He also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi presenting Russian President Vladimir Putin with a Russian translation of Thirukkural during the recent BRICS summit.

“Our ways of thinking are one and the same. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Gujarat to Arunachal, we are all one. We must respect every language with affection, along with our mother tongue and religion,” he added.

The VP said no power in the world could stop India from becoming a developed nation by 2047. “Viksit Bharat does not mean merely becoming an economic power. It also means presenting the greatness of our civilisation and heritage before the world,” he added.

Radhakrishnan expressed confidence that in keeping with the PM’s vision, the confluence of the Ganga and the Kaveri would one day become a reality.