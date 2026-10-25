From night sweats to unexplained weight loss, 10 tuberculosis symptoms you should not ignore
Beyond weeks of coughing, here are some lesser-known tuberculosis symptoms that should not be overlooked.
India carries a quarter of the world’s tuberculosis burden. And for years, the advice on tuberculosis was simple: if you have a cough that lasts more than two weeks, get tested. That advice still holds, but it is no longer the whole story. Tuberculosis can begin with tiredness, a lost appetite or a little weight loss, things that are easy to blame on work, age or a busy life. Catching tuberculosis early means noticing the pattern, not any single sign. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajendra Prasad, director, medical education, and professor of Pulmonary Medicine at Era’s Lucknow Medical College and Hospital, shared tuberculosis symptoms that are often overlooked.
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1. Cough for more than two weeks
The cough may be dry or bring up phlegm, and it does not settle the way a cold does. It often starts mildly and lingers, so it can look like a routine cough for a while. Two weeks is the point at which it should be tested for tuberculosis.
2. Blood in sputum
This can be a thin pink or red streak in the phlegm, or larger amounts of blood. It can point to damage in the lungs or airways. Any amount needs prompt medical attention, and coughing up a lot of blood is an emergency.
3. Chest pain
According to Dr Prasad, the pain may be sharp or a dull ache and often gets worse when you breathe deeply or cough. It tends to come and go over days or weeks, rather than passing in a few hours.
4. Shortness of breath
“Climbing stairs, walking short distances or doing routine chores leaves you more breathless than before,” said Dr Prasad. It usually builds up slowly, so many people adjust without noticing how much they have slowed down.
5. Fever
It is usually mild, often rises in the evening and comes and goes over weeks. Because it is low, it can pass without being measured.
6. Night sweats
The sweating is heavy enough to soak your clothes or bedsheets, whatever the temperature in the room. It repeats over several nights, unlike a single hot or humid night.
7. Weight loss
Clothes start fitting loosely, or the weighing scale shows a drop, without trying to lose weight. It happens gradually, so it is often noticed through clothes before the scale.
8. Loss of appetite
Meals feel less appealing, and portions get smaller or are skipped for days or weeks.
9. Fatigue
This is tiredness that does not go away with rest. Everyday tasks such as walking to the market or getting through a workday feel harder than usual, and sleeping more does not help.
10. Swelling in the neck, or other signs outside the lungs
“Tuberculosis can affect glands, bones and other organs, not only the lungs. A lump in the neck is usually painless and grows slowly,” highlighted Dr Prasad. It stays for weeks instead of going down the way a swollen gland does after a cold. Other signs can include joint pain or backache, headache or confusion, blood in urine, or abdominal pain.
When to get tested
Tuberculosis tests and treatment are available free of cost at government health facilities across the country. People can also get screened at Ayushman Arogya Shivirs, health camps the government runs in every district. Tuberculosis is curable, and the earlier it is caught, the better the outcome for patients and the people around them.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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