Is your morning phlegm trying to tell you something? Pulmonologist shares what it means

Waking up with phlegm could signal an underlying respiratory issue, and its color can reveal important clues about your health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kuldeep Kumar Grover, critical care and pulmonology head, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, “Phlegm is created by the airways and lungs to hold dust, allergens, and microbes in place. Morning mucus in small amounts is normal, but if its color changes, it becomes thicker or thinner, it may be an indication that something is up. Here's what your morning phlegm could be indicating.” Also read | Colour of phlegm may predict outcomes for patients with lung disease: Study Morning phlegm can indicate that something is wrong in the respiratory system. (Shutterstock)

1. Clear or white phlegm: Mild allergies or irritation

Clear or pale white mucus is typically harmless and can be produced by mild irritation, dehydration, or allergies. Drinking plenty of fluids and staying away from irritants such as dust or smoke can minimize its production.

2. Yellow phlegm: Combatting an infection

Yellow mucus usually means that your immune system is working hard to fight off a light infection, like a common cold or sinusitis. White blood cells and inflammatory cells rush to the area of infection and produce this color. If it lasts longer than a week or gets worse, see a doctor.

Here's what your morning phlegm is trying to tell you.(Unsplash)

3. Green phlegm: Long-standing or bacterial infection

Green mucus that is thick can indicate a more resistant bacterial infection of the respiratory tract. Fever, chest tightness, or persistent coughing may accompany it, requiring medical assessment and possibly antibiotics. Also read | What causes black mucus? Is it a sign of lung cancer?

4. Brown or rust-colored phlegm: Old blood or exposure to pollution

Brownish mucus may result from inhaling smoke, dust, or other pollutants, and can also indicate dried blood from irritated airways. If you are a smoker or work in a polluted environment, this could be a sign your lungs need attention.

5. Pink or red phlegm: Fresh blood and possible serious issues

Pink or red streaks on the expectorant indicate new bleeding within the airways, which may be due to infections, chronic lung disease, or other conditions such as tuberculosis or lung cancer. Immediate medical assessment is needed in this situation. Also read | Ginger to cucumber, 9 foods to get rid of excess mucus

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.