From forehead breakouts to chin pimples: Dermatologist explains what your acne patterns may reveal about your skin
Forehead acne, cheek breakouts, or chin pimples: a dermatologist explains the common triggers behind different acne patterns.
The location of acne can offer useful clinical clues, but it should not be confused with the popular concept of face mapping, which attributes breakouts in specific facial regions to problems with particular internal organs. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Akanksha Sanghvi, dermatologist and founder of Oprava Aesthetics, explains the common triggers behind the acne patterns.
Also read | Dermatologist shares skincare tips to protect your skin from India’s sudden weather shifts
“There is no robust scientific evidence that a pimple on the forehead indicates a liver disorder, that cheek acne reflects a digestive problem, or that acne in a particular facial zone can independently identify an internal disease. However, acne distribution is clinically relevant,” said Dr Sanghvi.
Forehead acne
According to Dr Sanghvi, acne predominantly affecting the forehead and hairline is often influenced by occlusion. Hair oils, leave-in conditioners, pomades, waxes, styling products and dry shampoos can come into contact with the forehead and contribute to follicular blockage. Sweat, helmets, caps, and prolonged occlusion may further aggravate the problem. This pattern is sometimes referred to as acne cosmetica or pomade acne. However, small, relatively uniform and itchy bumps along the forehead may represent Malassezia folliculitis rather than conventional acne.
Jawline and chin acne
“Acne affecting the chin, jawline and lower face is commonly associated with hormonal influences, particularly in adult women,” highlighted Dr Sanghvi. The pattern may become more pronounced in the premenstrual period or during other periods of hormonal fluctuation like perimenopause. Increased androgen activity can stimulate sebaceous glands and contribute to increased sebum production, follicular plugging, and inflammation.
Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS)
“Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) is a complex endocrine and metabolic condition that can present with acne as one of its clinical features,” said Dr Sanghvi. Acne may occur alongside irregular menstrual cycles, excess facial or body hair, scalp hair thinning, weight or metabolic changes, and other signs of hormonal imbalance. However, acne by itself does not indicate PMOS. A proper diagnosis requires assessment of the overall clinical picture, supported by appropriate hormonal and metabolic evaluation.
Perioral Dermatitis
Papules around the mouth are not always acne. Perioral dermatitis commonly presents with small inflammatory bumps around the mouth and may extend towards the nose or eyes. Burning, dryness, and increased sensitivity can accompany the eruption. A common mistake is to repeatedly apply exfoliating acids, benzoyl peroxide or other acne treatments to the area. Another important issue is the unsupervised use of topical corticosteroids on the face. Although steroids may initially suppress redness and inflammation, they can aggravate or perpetuate perioral dermatitis.
Acne rosacea
The nose and central face contain a high density of sebaceous glands and therefore naturally tend to produce more sebum. Rosacea typically causes persistent facial redness, flushing, burning or sensitivity, with small inflammatory papules and pustules but usually without blackheads or whiteheads. It can be aggravated by heat, sunlight, spicy foods, alcohol and irritating skincare products. Ingredients such as metronidazole, azelaic acid and barrier moisturisers can be helpful, while persistent or recurrent rosacea may require prescription treatment from a dermatologist.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.