Can menstrual cycles affect women's bodies and their weight? Fitness coach reveals the truth

First, the woman is on her period, and she weighs 64 kg. When she enters the follicular phase , her weight drops to 62 kg. When she's ovulating, her body weight is still at 62 kgs. Finally, in the luteal phase, her body weight moves up to 67 kgs. During these four phases, she also gets bloated and puffy.

The video begins with a woman sharing how her body changes and weight fluctuates during the four phases of the menstrual cycle: menstruation , the follicular phase, ovulation and the luteal phase. It illustrates how a woman’s body weight fluctuates significantly throughout the different stages.

A woman's body goes through many changes throughout the month. Their menstrual cycle and hormones can cause noticeable changes in their bodies, including weight. On April 23, Ralston D'Souza, a fitness coach , highlighted how monthly cycles can affect women's bodies, leading to fluctuations in body weight.

Tracking the woman's physical changes shows that hormones can cause temporary water retention and bloating in women, leading to higher scale readings. The fitness coach stressed that these shifts are presented as a natural biological process rather than a sign of actual fat gain or a lack of fitness progress.

‘It is totally normal…’ “Women, you have it different…I’ve seen so many women who are consistent, aware, and still incredibly hard on themselves. Don’t overthink it. (I know it’s easy for me to say) So just a reminder: You’re doing well. You’re on track. Weight fluctuations, bloating, and puffiness can make it feel like you’re going backwards, leaving you frustrated and confused. But this is completely normal. Stay patient. Don’t give up. Trust the process,” he added.

The fitness coach mentioned that these changes in the female body are seen throughout the month and don't mean you have lost all your progress or gained fat; it's just how your body responds to hormonal changes. “If the weight on the scale is going up or is all over the place and doesn't make sense despite you being consistent, it doesn't mean you're not making progress. You just have to be patient and give it time,” he advised in the end.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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