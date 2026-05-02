Can you have 6-pack abs and be healthy as a woman with no period irregularities? UK surgeon reveals the truth

The title of the video says, “Be aware that most women with a six-pack don't get their period.” Further adding context, Dr Rajan noted that, on average, women have an essential body fat percentage of around 12 percent compared to around 3 percent for men. Fat is important for women, as it is one of the body's primary sites of estrogen production.

In an Instagram video dated May 1, Dr Rajan noted that very low body fat can trigger hormonal disruptions , which in turn can be associated with suppressed estrogen and menstrual cycle loss. He noted that these issues are often caused by extreme caloric deficits or overtraining rather than the muscle definition itself.

A six-pack is the ultimate marker of fitness and being healthy. But is it really true for women? Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and health content creator, highlighted that achieving visible six-pack abs as a woman is physically possible without sacrificing overall health, though it requires a delicate balance of biological factors.

Therefore, very low body fat often results in very low estrogen. “When body fat drops too low, the brain may shut off the hormonal signals that stimulate the ovaries, potentially stopping ovulation entirely—a condition known as hypothalamic amenorrhea,” Dr Rajan elaborated.

Furthermore, to have visible abs, most women require a body fat percentage between 14 percent and 20 percent, as per Dr Rajan. Meaning, as this percentage drops, it approaches essential levels.

Why does a six-pack mean period loss? According to Dr Rajan, a large review of female athletes was conducted to determine whether there is a correlation between periods and having six-pack abs. It found that over 50 percent female athletes in certain sports had either lost their periods or suffered from menstrual irregularities. Furthermore, extremely low body fat is associated with:

Reduced bone density

Cognitive issues

Chronic fatigue However, Dr Rajan pointed out that the idea that visible abs automatically signify dangerously low body fat is a myth. He explained, “Some women naturally store the majority of their essential fat in their lower body rather than their midsection, allowing for abdominal definition while maintaining healthy overall body fat levels.”

Importantly, he shared that the primary trigger for losing a period is often low energy availability rather than leanness itself. This is typically caused by:

Chronically under-consuming calories through restrictive diets

Consistently overtraining

Chronic stress “Ultimately, the danger often lies in the methods used to achieve the physique rather than the six-pack itself,” Dr Rajan highlighted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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