Heart surgeon went 1,500 days without drinking alcohol; here's what happened: 4 things he learnt

Despite alcohol use being a risk factor for numerous health-related conditions and alcohol use disorder (AUD) being recognised as a disease, many still occasionally consume a drink or two. It could be because of peer pressure, or you could be drinking occasionally. But it is a no-brainer that alcohol does lead to several health concerns. Dr Jeremy highlights the profound benefits he experienced after quitting alcohol for over 1,500 days. (Pexels)

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In a video shared on April 29, Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified heart surgeon with more than 25 years of experience, highlighted the profound benefits he experienced after quitting alcohol for over 1,500 days to urge others to quit the habit.

In the video, he also reflected on how removing toxins led to consistent mental clarity and a more reliable daily routine. “1500 days with no alcohol, here’s what I’ve learned,” Dr Jeremy wrote.