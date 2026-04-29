Olivia Wilde shocks fans with her extremely thin look but supportive fans say ‘she just got older’

Olivia sparked health concerns while she was promoting her new film, The Invite. The actress, who has been in the spotlight since the early 2000s, is no stranger to having people scrutinise her every move and appearance. However, on this occasion, a clip of Olivia raised alarms among fans, prompting speculation about her health, extreme weight loss, and appearance.

Olivia Wilde recently attended the 69th San Francisco International Film Festival at The Castro this week. Soon after, pictures from the event were shared on social media, showing an ‘extremely thin’ Olivia, triggering health concerns.

The snippets show Olivia speaking with reporters during a red-carpet photocall, and some users noted that her cheeks appear sunken and that she looks unhealthy. For the occasion, Olivia chose a white crewneck top, a black drop-waist skirt with a cascading hem, and tied her tresses in a half-updo. She completed the look with a mini handbag, cocktail rings, smoky eyeshadow, and minimal glam.

What did the internet say? Posting the pictures on Reddit, one user wrote, “Olivia Wilde looks like Ozempic Gollum.” The post, shared on Wednesday, April 29, received several comments from her fans. One user commented, “Ozempic Olympics.” Another commented, “This is so concerning. She looks like she might've fallen prey to the buccal fat removal trend that every famous woman seems to be butchering themselves with lately.”

However, many came in support of Olivia, saying that her look in the photos might just be due to poor lighting or ageing. One user wrote, “It's just bad styling and lighting.”

Someone said, “She's literally always been super skinny her entire life. She just got older. People need to toss off sometimes and leave people be.”

“Why is this even a post? She's beautiful. We're living in such a world where everyone has to be perfect. You can't be too fat; you can't be too thin…Like, who cares? Look at people on the inside, not the outside,” a fan remarked.

Someone else came in support of the actor and wrote, “Just looks like a bad photo to me. People expect way too much of celebrities, where every photo they need to look absolutely flawless. Damn, that has genuinely got to be exhausting, no matter how much you try and not let the paparazzi machine get to you.”