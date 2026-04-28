AI imagines Deepika Padukone in Russian, Mongolian, Chinese, more looks: Internet says ‘she looks cute as South Korean’

For her Russian , Ukrainian, and Norwegian looks, AI reimagined Deepika Padukone with blue eyes, pale complexion, blonde hair, rosy cheeks, and naturally pink-tinted lips. Given the cold weather in these regions, AI dressed the actor in warm winterwear, including comfy jackets and sweaters, styled with a beanie, minimal jewellery, and a bare face.

The compilation reimagines Deepika in different regions of the world, including Russia, Nigeria, Australia, and Mongolia . In each frame, she is dressed in traditional costumes and accessories inspired by the respective cultures of the countries mentioned.

What if Deepika Padukone were not born in India but in some other part of the world? You don't have to imagine it. On April 27, Souvik, an AI artist popularly known as Mr Hellrocker, shared a video on Instagram reimaging the star in Russian, Brazilian, Chinese, Mongolian, South Korean, Nigerian, and other global looks.

Meanwhile, as a Brazilian, Deepika was reimagined with a slightly sun-kissed, golden-tanned complexion, deep brown locks styled in beach waves, a tropical-print bralette set, gold and shell jewellery, hoop earrings, and a glossy pink lip shade. As for her Dubai look, she wore a black salwar kameez, the pallu draped over her head, and heavy kohl-rimmed eyes.

As a Nigerian, AI reimagined Deepika with a beautiful, chocolate-brown complexion, a braided hairdo adorned with shells, beaded gold jewellery, a colourful printed outfit, and minimal glam. For the Australian look, AI added a beach tan to Deepika's complexion along with blonde beach waves and freckled skin.

One of the most unique looks was the Mongolian transformation of the actor, dressed in their traditional attire with silver beaded jewellery and silver adornments styled into her braided tresses.

Lastly, for the Chinese, Japanese, and South Korean avatars, Deepika was imagined with straight hair, a fair complexion, and minimal makeup. In the Chinese version, she wore a stylish leather jacket with a blouse and pants set; in the Japanese version, she donned a modern kimono, and in the South Korean version, she is seen in a green blazer, a turtleneck, and pants styled with minimal jewellery.

How did the internet react? Fans loved Deepika's global looks and dropped compliments under the post. One Instagram user commented, “She looks too cute as a South Korean.” Someone else wrote, “She looks amazing in all of the looks.” A fan commented, “She is so beautiful.”

Meanwhile, some could not ignore her beautiful Indian features. Someone commented, “She looks Indian in all of them ! She has insane indian features.” Another wrote, “She looks indian in all dresses, her features are truly Indian.”