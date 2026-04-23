How would Alia Bhatt look like if she were from Russia: AI imagines Alia Bhatt in Brazilian, Chinese, South Korean looks

Alia's Ukrainian and Norwegian looks were quite similar to the Russian avatar, making her look like a Slavic native with her blonde tresses, blue eyes, pale complexion, and winter-ready wool clothes.

Souvik shared Alia's video with the caption, “What if Alia Bhatt was from different countries.” The video begins with the actor in a Russian avatar, with blue eyes, pale complexion, dirty blonde hair, rosy cheeks, and red lips. Her Russian version looks fierce in a dark-brown faux-fur coat, a brown ribbed turtleneck, and dangling earrings.

Have you ever wondered what your favourite Bollywood stars would look like if they were of a different nationality than Indian? For instance, what would Alia Bhatt look like if she were from Russia or China? On April 22, Souvik, an AI artist and short film maker, known as Mr Hellrocker on Instagram, shared a video of Alia Bhatt reimagined in various avatars from different nations, featuring local clothing and facial structures subtly adjusted to fit each region.

The next look shows her in a Brazilian avatar with deep brown locks styled in beach waves. Alia's slightly sun-kissed complexion, a tropical-print bralette set, gold jewellery, hoop earrings, and a glossy pink lip shade rounded off the look. Meanwhile, her Dubai look had her dressed in a black salwar kameez, the pallu draped over her head, and heavy kohl-rimmed eyes.

Next, Alia, for her Nigerian avatar, was seen wearing a vibrant printed dress paired with statement beaded jewellery, a braided cornrow hairdo, and a double-strand bead necklace. Meanwhile, for the Australian look, AI added a beach tan to Alia's complexion along with blonde beach waves and freckled skin.

Lastly, for the Chinese, Japanese, and South Korean avatars, subtle changes were added to Alia's face to match the East Asian aesthetic, including straight hair, fair complexion, and minimal makeup. In the Chinese version, she wore a modern cheongsam; in the Japanese version, a dark navy kimono with sleek black hair. As for the South Korean version, she transformed into a poised K-drama beauty with a chic tweed blazer, black top, and minimal jewels.