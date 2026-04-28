Isha Ambani reveals the secret to her flawless and glowing skin: ‘I do nothing to my skin. No sunscreen, no…’

When Isha was questioned about her skincare routine, the business mogul confessed that she has nothing to hide and that she believes in using no products. In a world where consumers are easily swayed by the glamorous new products that are launched every day in the skincare market, Isha's skincare routine includes no products.

On several occasions, Isha is often seen sans any makeup or with just a minimal touch-up; a firm believer in a no-makeup makeup look. During a Vogue June 2024 interview, she was asked to share her skincare routine, and here's what she revealed.

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's eldest daughter, Isha Ambani , is known for her incredible sartorial choices, which range from straight-off-the-runway haute couture looks to handcrafted outfits designed by traditional Indian artisans and designer Indian wear. However, it is not just her fashion flair but also her flawless skin that impresses many.

She told the publication, “My beauty secret is that I have no beauty routine or regimen, much to the disappointment of many. I do nothing to my skin. No face wash, no moisturiser, no SPF, nothing.” On April 27, a fan page posted a snippet of the interview on Instagram and praised Isha for her flawless beauty writing, “Isha Ambani proving you don’t need fancy skincare to glow.”

What does science say? According to a Harvard Health report, all moisturisers help with dry skin for a pretty simple reason: they supply a little bit of water to the skin and contain a greasy substance that holds it in.

Meanwhile, a Johns Hopkins Medicine report claims wearing sunscreen is one of the best and easiest ways to protect your skin's appearance and health at any age. Used regularly, sunscreen helps prevent sunburn, skin cancer, and premature ageing.

About Isha Ambani Isha Ambani is the eldest daughter of India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, and his wife, Nita Ambani. She also has two brothers, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. In December 2018, Isha married her husband, Anand Piramal, the son of billionaire Ajay Piramal. Their pre-wedding celebrations featured a performance by Beyoncé and a star-studded guest list, including Nick and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hillary Clinton, and more. Four years later, Isha gave birth to twins Krishna and Aadiya in November 2022.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.