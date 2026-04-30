Trying to lose weight? Fitness coach reveals the best foods that can help you shed kilos without extreme dieting

Natural weight loss is a gradual process and sometimes daunting, as it can take months to show results. The first step is reducing your calorie intake by cutting down on foods such as sugar, refined flour, and ultraprocessed foods. But no one tells you that there are food items that can support your weight loss naturally. Will Stone, a fitness coach, in an X post dated April 26, 2026, shared foods that you can consume to shed kilos. Food items that supports weight loss naturally. (Unsplash)

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Will Stone said, “To lose fat without rebounding, you have to work with your biology, not against it. These foods share one thing: an extremely high satiety index. They signal your brain to shut down hunger before you ever consume excess calories. Your deficit stops feeling like torture and starts happening automatically.” “But knowing this means nothing if your pantry is still full of processed food. Change your environment today. Build your meals around this list. Your body fat percentage will take care of itself,” he added.