AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares ‘cheat sheet’ for protein consumption: Soy, egg whites, chicken breast, and more

Protein, the building block of life, is a vital part of our daily diet and performs various functions to keep us operational.

The macronutrient helps in building and repairing tissues, producing enzymes and hormones, boosting immunity, transporting nutrients, and controlling blood sugar levels, among other things. While it is found in a variety of food items, not all sources of protein have the same concentration or added benefits.

Taking to Instagram on December 16, Dr Saurabh Sethi, California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, listed various protein sources alongside their nutritional benefits to help health enthusiasts make an informed choice.

Soy

Soy is a nutritious legume from East Asia that is typically grown for their edible beans. According to DrSethi, soy is the most complete source of plant protein.

Egg Whites

While an egg itself is an excellent source of protein, when it comes to acquiring the most amount of protein per calorie of food, the gelatinous egg white surrounding the yolk is second to none.

Chicken breast

The lean white meat from the upper chest of a chicken provides us with the greatest amount of “total protein per serving,” shared Dr Sethi.

Clams and oysters

Clams and oysters are both two-shelled sea creatures that are popular in cuisines across the globe. They happen to be the most iron-rich protein, as per Dr Sethi, who also suggests lentils as a plant-based replacement.

Salmon

Alongside being an excellent source of lean protein, salmon is also rich in Omega-3s. The healthy fatty acids can also be found in the vegetarian protein sources flaxseeds and walnuts.

Whey protein

Extracted from cow milk, whey protein is rich in leucine, which helps build muscles.

Beans

According to Dr Sethi, beans provide the best fibre and protein combination.

He also suggests roasted chickpeas and roasted edamame as the perfect travel food to help meet our protein quota on the go.

