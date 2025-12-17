Search
Wed, Dec 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares ‘cheat sheet’ for protein consumption: Soy, egg whites, chicken breast, and more

ByDebapriya Bhattacharya
Updated on: Dec 17, 2025 07:09 am IST

According to Dr Sethi, soy is a complete plant protein. He lists various protein-rich foods like chicken, clams, and salmon, detailing their health benefits. 

Protein, the building block of life, is a vital part of our daily diet and performs various functions to keep us operational.

Chicken breasts are one of the best sources of 'total protein,' shares Dr Sethi.(Unsplash)
Chicken breasts are one of the best sources of 'total protein,' shares Dr Sethi.(Unsplash)

Also Read | London-based doctor shows how to cook pasta with everyday ingredients for a healthy, protein and fibre-rich meal

The macronutrient helps in building and repairing tissues, producing enzymes and hormones, boosting immunity, transporting nutrients, and controlling blood sugar levels, among other things. While it is found in a variety of food items, not all sources of protein have the same concentration or added benefits.

Taking to Instagram on December 16, Dr Saurabh Sethi, California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, listed various protein sources alongside their nutritional benefits to help health enthusiasts make an informed choice.

Soy

Soy is a nutritious legume from East Asia that is typically grown for their edible beans. According to DrSethi, soy is the most complete source of plant protein.

Egg Whites

While an egg itself is an excellent source of protein, when it comes to acquiring the most amount of protein per calorie of food, the gelatinous egg white surrounding the yolk is second to none.

Chicken breast

The lean white meat from the upper chest of a chicken provides us with the greatest amount of “total protein per serving,” shared Dr Sethi.

Clams and oysters

Clams and oysters are both two-shelled sea creatures that are popular in cuisines across the globe. They happen to be the most iron-rich protein, as per Dr Sethi, who also suggests lentils as a plant-based replacement.

Salmon

Alongside being an excellent source of lean protein, salmon is also rich in Omega-3s. The healthy fatty acids can also be found in the vegetarian protein sources flaxseeds and walnuts.

Whey protein

Extracted from cow milk, whey protein is rich in leucine, which helps build muscles.

Beans

According to Dr Sethi, beans provide the best fibre and protein combination.

He also suggests roasted chickpeas and roasted edamame as the perfect travel food to help meet our protein quota on the go.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares ‘cheat sheet’ for protein consumption: Soy, egg whites, chicken breast, and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On