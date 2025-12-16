Ahmedabad physician shares the key foods and nutrients you should include in your diet for a healthier thyroid

The thyroid gland is a vital endocrine (hormone-producing) gland which plays a major role in the metabolism, growth, and development of the human body. According to the National Institutes of Health, it helps regulate many body functions by constantly releasing a steady amount of thyroid hormones into the bloodstream. A healthy thyroid is crucial for maintaining a stable metabolism, optimal energy levels, emotional well-being, and overall hormonal balance. (Freepik)

A healthy thyroid is crucial for maintaining a stable metabolism, optimal energy levels, emotional well-being, and overall hormonal balance. According to Dr Manoj Vithlani, senior consultant physician, HCG Hospitals, Ahmedabad, while medical care plays a crucial role in diagnosing and treating thyroid disorders, one's everyday food choices also have a significant impact on how well the thyroid functions.

To understand what you can eat for a healthier thyroid, HT Lifestyle consulted with a physician. Dr Vithlani stressed, “Eating the right nutrients can support hormone production, reduce inflammation, and improve overall gland function.”

Here’s a concise guide to the foods that help keep your thyroid healthier, as suggested by Dr Vithlani:

1. Iodine-rich foods

Iodine is one of the most important nutrients for thyroid health. Dr Vithlani stresses, “The gland needs iodine to produce thyroid hormones, and even a mild deficiency can slow down metabolism.”

He suggests including iodised salt, seaweed, dairy products, and eggs in moderation to ensure your body receives adequate iodine.

2. Selenium-rich foods

Along with iodine, Dr Vithlani suggests including selenium in your diet as it plays a protective role for the thyroid. “This mineral helps convert the inactive thyroid hormone (T4) into its active form (T3), supporting better energy and metabolic function. Brazil nuts, sunflower seeds, fish and whole grains are excellent natural sources of selenium,” he shared.

3. Zinc-rich foods

Next, zinc is another nutrient known to support hormone regulation. Dr Vithlani advises eating foods like pumpkin seeds, chickpeas, lentils, and almonds as they provide zinc and also boost overall immunity.

4. Antioxidant-rich foods

“To reduce inflammation around the thyroid gland, antioxidants are particularly beneficial. Colourful fruits and vegetables such as berries, tomatoes, spinach, bell peppers and carrots provide antioxidants that help protect thyroid tissue from damage caused by free radicals,” Dr Vithlani noted.

5. Healthy fats

According to Dr Vithlani, healthy fats are also essential for hormone balance and nutrient absorption. “Adding avocados, olive oil, walnuts, and fatty fish like salmon or mackerel to your diet can support thyroid function while improving heart health as well,” he suggests.

6. Lean proteins

Lean proteins, including chicken, fish, paneer, and legumes, help maintain healthy metabolism and prevent muscle loss – both of which are commonly affected in thyroid disorders, according to Dr Vithlani.

7. Whole grains

Next, he also suggested consuming whole grains like oats, quinoa, and whole wheat as they provide ‘sustained energy and support digestive health’, which is closely linked to hormonal balance.

Lastly, he noted, “While focusing on nutrient-dense foods, it is equally important to limit excessive soy intake, highly processed foods, and large amounts of raw cruciferous vegetables in individuals with iodine deficiency.”

“Making mindful dietary choices is a powerful step towards supporting your thyroid, but persistent symptoms should always be evaluated by a specialist for timely management and better long-term outcomes,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

