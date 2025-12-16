Chiropractor shares 1 simple movement to check if your shoulder joints are healthy; suggests 1 stretch to fix it

Hearing a crack in your shoulder every time you move or feeling stiffness there is not a good sign. However, there is nothing a good stretch or regular exercise cannot fix. As long as you can use both your hands to touch behind your shoulders, you are fine. (Freepik)

In a November 29 Instagram post, popular health content creator @yourfrentom, aka Dr Thomas Lau, a chiropractor, shared a secret fix for shoulder cracks. According to Dr Lau, stiffness or hearing cracking sounds from the shoulders is a sign of being unhealthy. He suggested an amazing stretching exercise to alleviate the issue.

How to check if your body is unhealthy?

The video is part of a series that the chiropractor shares on Instagram, where you can use different movements to check if your body is healthy or not. To see if your shoulders are healthy and functioning, Dr Lau suggested, “As long as you can use both your hands to touch behind your shoulders, you are fine.”

According to the chiropractor, if you can take your right hand and touch your left shoulder from behind your head, and repeat the same movement for your left hand and right shoulder, your joints are healthy.

However, if you are too tight, this may be a problem, and you should start doing stretches every day.

A stretch to fix tight shoulders

As suggested by the chiropractor, there is one stretching exercise that can help fix stiffness in your shoulders. Here's the exercise he shared:

1. Take your right hand and place it on your opposite knee.

2. Then, push the elbow of your right arm with the left knee to lock down the position.

3. Then, push the left shoulder downwards into the floor, move in a diagonal direction, so that your left shoulder is reaching the right knee.

4. Repeat this movement for the other side.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.