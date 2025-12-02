Chiropractor shares 5 uncommon ways to deal with back pain. Watch

Long and tiring days of work often leave us with muscle pain, stress and body ache. Although we all want to get rid of them, we do not know the way out. ‘The Anatomy of Therapy’, an Instagram page run by a doctor of chiropractic, in its recent post shared five easy steps on how to get rid of this lasting muscle pain. After a long and tiring day at work, follow these five easy steps to keep your back pain at bay.(Pixabay/representational)

“You haven’t tried these,” The Anatomy of Therapy captioned the post.

Check out the following steps to keep the pain in the back, which is commonly referred to as the ‘rhomboid area’, at bay.

Here is how you can tackle back pain:

“ If you twist and press yourself into the wall, then twist back the other way 10 to 15 times, you will untwist the trapezius muscle, which will help with pain in the rhomboid area,” the video said.

The video suggests to put an elbow on a table, lean down, then take a deep breath. This will stretch out the posterior rotator cuff, which will help with pain in the rhomboid area.

If you lift one arm, grab a bicep in the back of your neck and reach up and down, 10 to 15 times, you will loosen up the thoracic spine. This will help deal with the cramps and pain in the rhomboid area.

This will help deal with the cramps and pain in the rhomboid area. “ If you take a towel in one hand and put arm up and arm down, then pull arm up and down on both sides, you will stretch out the muscles along the spine, which will help with pain in the rhomboid area,” The Anatomy of Therapy said in the video.

The video also suggested that if you take your hand, thumb down, grab a door frame, lean back, then reach across and breathe, you'll stretch out the latissimus dorsi, which will help with pain in the rhomboid area.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.