Le Bal des Débutantes 2025: Who attended the event? Highlights, key fashion moments from invite-only ball

The Le Bal des Débutantes, simply called Le Bal, took place at the Shangri-La Paris hotel on Saturday, November 29. A total of 19 debutantes made their appearance at the event. The annual invite-only debutante ball features young women from international royalty and high society. Previous invitees have included Apple Martin, Lily Collins, and Margaret Qualley, according to a Vogue report. Carolina Lansing, the granddaughter of designer Carolina Herrera, attended Le Bal this year.(Instagram/@lebal.paris)

Here is everything you need to know about the Le Bal des Débutantes this year.

Le Bal 2025: Attendees

This year, Carolina Lansing, the granddaughter of designer Carolina Herrera, made her debut. Also in attendance was Bronwyn Golden Vance, the daughter of actors Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance, Jillian Chan, the daughter of actress Sandra Ng and Chinese-Thai director Peter Chan, as well as Gabrielle Janssens de Balkany, the granddaughter of Maria Gabriella of Savoy.

Ella Wadia, the great-great-granddaughter of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, German Princess Eugenia von Hohenzollern, and Lady Araminta Spencer-Churchill - the daughter of the 12th Duke of Marlborough - were also part of the event.

Originally designed as a traditional debutante ball for finding suitable matches for young women, the annual event was given a makeover by Ophélie Renouard in 1997, as per Hello!. The focus has shifted from the lady's male escort, or cavalier, to the women themselves. The cavaliers are chosen from a list of the debutantes’ brothers, family friends, and boys from Renouard’s network.

Gabriel Gledhill, a skier, and Albert Windsor, the Duke of Kent's grandson, were among the cavaliers this year.

Le Bal de Debutantes 2025 highlights

According to Vanity Fair, all debutantes, except Gabrielle Janssens de Balkany, wore jewellery by V Muse, a high-end brand established by a pair of longtime collectors of heritage pieces. Gabrielle Janssens de Balkany wore a pair of diamond earrings that belonged to French princess Maria Theresa of Savoy, her grandmother.

Jillian Chan chose a sapphire blue-hued Georges Hobeika ensemble. Ella Wadia wore an Elie Saab dress with intricate embellishments. Gabrielle Janssens de Balkany went in for an outfit by Italian designer Luisa Beccaria. Vance chose an ivory tulle gown featuring gilded details made by French haute couturier Stéphane Rolland. As for Lansing, the debutante wore a Wes Gordon black and white polka dot gown with a matching sash.

This year’s Le Bal supported two causes: the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in New York’s Hudson Valley and the Association of Cardiology Research from Fetus to Adult.

The evening began with the debutantes waltzing with their cavaliers on a traditional Blue Danube, and then with their parents to the La La Land theme. The music later changed to disco tracks by artists like Likke Li, Dua Lipa, and the Spice Girls. In the end, the debutantes ditched their tiaras and gowns for the afterparty at a trendy club.