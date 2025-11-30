Sonakshi Sinha reveals her unconventional blush technique for a natural rosy glow: Watch

Sonakshi Sinha brightened the internet recently when she shared a new Get Ready With Me video on her YouTube channel. The short vlog featured her 10-minute makeup and hair routine for a housewarming party. Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Jatadhara.(YouTube/ Sonakshi Sinha)

A quick, fresh makeup routine

In the clip, shared on November 24, Sonakshi began her routine with a generous amount of moisturiser, which she blended with her hands. She followed it with lip balm and colour corrector around her eyes. A few swipes of foundation evened out her skin tone before she applied two dots of contour on her cheeks and jawline. After blending well and adding a little contour powder, she created a soft and nicely shaped look.

Sonakshi Sinha’s unconventional blush style

The moment that caught everyone’s attention was Sonakshi’s unique blush technique. Addressing comments from viewers, she joked, “A lot of people get bothered that I don’t wear blush. So today, for them, I think I’ll wear some.”

She then surprised her audience by explaining that she does not apply blush to her cheeks, as most people do. Instead, she gently dusts it across her nose, saying it gives her a “nice, rosy glow.” She added playfully, “This is my way, don’t start telling me this is not how you do it!”

She completed her makeup with gold highlighter on her inner corners, eyelids and cheekbones, a matte brown lipstick, and defined eyebrows. A final setting spray locked everything in place.

Soft, natural curls to finish the look

Sonakshi’s hair also stood out. After untying braids she had kept in for eight hours, her hair fell into soft, natural curls that perfectly matched her fresh, shimmery makeup.

Family rumours addressed by Pooja Ruparel

The actress had made headlines after her wedding to Zaheer Iqbal. Speculation about a rift with her brothers grew after they were missing from some wedding photos. However, her brother Kussh had confirmed his presence at the wedding earlier.

Now Sonakshi’s cousin Pooja Ruparel, in conversation with Siddharth Kannan, firmly denied any tension, saying the family is “very close-knit” and people “love to make stories out of thin air.”

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Jatadhara.