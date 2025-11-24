Kusha Kapila stuns in a classic red saree for the wedding season; Sonakshi Sinha, Tara Sutaria and others react

From Sonam Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to Tara Sutaria, several Bollywood stars have flaunted traditional Indian attire at various events in recent days, amid the ongoing wedding season. The latest to join in was social media influencer Kusha Kapila. The 36-year-old shared a carousel of photographs on Instagram, featuring her in a traditional red saree from fashion designer Saroj Jalan. Kusha Kapila’s red saree look impresses fans(Instagram/Kusha Kapila)

In the caption of her post, Kusha stated that this look was for the "jalebi gulab jamun" season.

Decoding Kusha Kapila's desi look

Kusha can be seen wearing a traditional, simple yet vibrant red saree along with a green blouse with heavy detail work. She kept her look quite simple, with minimal makeup and left her hair open and natural.

Further, she shared details of her accessories. For the occasion, Kusha carried a bag from Motifs by Surabhi Didwania, while her footwear was from Fizzy Goblet. She was styled by Harshita Samdariya, and her makeup was done by Aashna Shah.

Celebs, netizens react

In the comments section of the post, several Bollywood celebrities, including Sonakshi Sinha, Tara Sutaria, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Jonita Gandhi, among others, praised Kusha for her look.

Sonakshi, who defended Kusha earlier this year after the latter hit out at an Instagram user for sending her a derogatory message, wrote, "Behadd khubsurat naari (beautiful woman)" along with a red heart emoji.

While Riddhima called her a "beauty," Tara wrote, "You looked so beautiful." Jonita, meanwhile, added, "Sundari I have the best video of you".

Besides them, several fans also hailed Kusha's traditional attire look."I love the subtle gold flecks in your eyes when you smile. Red looks amazing on you," one person wrote.

Also read: Did Kusha Kapila just soft launch Anubhav Singh Bassi? Here’s why the internet thinks so

Another added, "You look gorgeous and beautiful". A third person wrote, "So adorable". On the work front, Kusha has appeared in films like Gost Stories, Plan A Plan B, Selfiee, Thank You For Coming, and Ishq Vishk Rebound.

FAQs

How many followers does Kusha Kapila have?

Kusha has over 4.3 million followers on Instagram and more than 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

Is Kusha Kapila dating comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi?

The two of them are rumored to be in a relationship, but neither has confirmed it.