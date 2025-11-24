Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor’s maternity style turns heads again in custom Rahul Mishra

Sonam Kapoor is embracing motherhood again, and she is doing it the way she knows best - with fashion that makes people stop scrolling. The 40-year-old actor, who married Anand Ahuja in 2018 and welcomed her son Vayu in 2022, has recently confirmed that she is expecting her second child. She broke the news with photos that did all the talking. Sonam Kapoor embraces second pregnancy with bold maternity looks(Instagram/Sonam Kapoor)

Now, her latest post featured her wearing a custom ivory Rahul Mishra suit, a look that mixes traditional Indian wear with the kind of detail-heavy craftsmanship she usually gravitates toward. The anarkali carried delicate gold-thread embroidery and flowed into a dhoti-style bottom. The dupatta - also embroidered - tied the look together without taking attention away from her baby bump.

And then came the accessory that pushed the outfit into “Sonam territory”: a heavy Maharani-style necklace from Amrapali’s jewel collection.

Sonam was styled by her sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor, along with Abhilasha Devnani.

A Ferragamo moment that quickly made the rounds

The Rahul Mishra look is not the only outfit she has pulled out this week. Sonam also stepped out in a full Ferragamo ensemble - and the fashion crowd noticed fast. She wore a high-neck blouse stamped with an abstract black-and-white print, pairing it with a black asymmetric midi skirt.

Over it, she layered a long grey wool overcoat with firm shoulders and a loose fall. She left the coat open, which let the structure of the blouse and skirt hold the frame. The entire outfit leaned clean, sharp, and unmistakably high fashion. She topped it off with oversized black sunglasses, a gold watch, gold hoops and white Jimmy Choo pumps.

Pregnancy announcement in pink power dressing

Sonam had confirmed the pregnancy with another look - a hot pink skirt suit that made the announcement impossible to miss. The actor was dressed in a vintage hot pink blazer and a matching skirt - one of Princess Diana's favourite looks of all time. Sonam captioned the post simply: “MOTHER,” followed by a kiss emoji.

The outfit came from Escada by designer Margaretha Ley (1988), originally created for an Audemars Piguet event. The silhouette borrowed from Princess Diana’s iconic style: padded shoulders, smooth tailoring, and a structured fall. She finished the look with black stockings, metallic silver pumps, jewellery from La Marquise and a classic Audemars Piguet watch.

If her recent looks are anything to go by, Sonam is not slowing down. She is redefining maternity dressing on her own terms.