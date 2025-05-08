Sonam Kapoor shares unseen wedding pics with husband Anand Ahuja on 7th anniversary: 'love of my life'

Sonam Kapoor is letting fans into an intimate part of her life. Sonam Kapoor shares unseen wedding pics with Anand Ahuja on their 7th anniversary(Photos: Instagram/sonamkapoor)

Today, May 8, marks her and husband Anand Ahuja's 7th wedding anniversary. Penning a heartfelt note expressing her appreciation for Anand, who seems to be the perfect fit for her, the actor and now mother of one posted, "Absolutely no one compares to you. The love of my life. Always find me. @anandahuja eternity and beyond. #everydayphenomenal💫 Happy Anniversary ❤️".

While the note was simple, the photos were a delightful Pandora's box. And leading front and center were unseen pictures from what appears to be Sonam and Anand's roka or engagement ceremony!

Dressed in a pastel green saree, Sonam was already channeling her blushing bride energy as she exchanged rings with Anand. Photos from after the event, show the two, at the time unwed lovebirds, beaming ear to ear as they held onto each other.

What was truly heartening about Sonam's carousel of photos however, was the chronology they followed. The roka pictures were followed by her wedding pictures and ancillary celebrations carrying the same energy, just with wider smiles. Soon enough the carousel progressed onto feature images of their son Vayu. The final image on the photo is of a significantly grown Vayu, being held between his parents, holding onto a cup of coffee. There was almost a face reveal moment there, but Sonam is definitely more cautious than that.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in the former's Mumbai residence on May 8, 2018. Soon after their wedding, Sonam for all practical purposes relocated to London. The actor shuttles between London, Mumbai and Delhi — the third being where Anand's parents are based, managing her personal and professional responsibilities. On August 20, 2022, the couple welcomed their son Vayu.

We wish Sonam and Anand a blissful wedding anniversary!