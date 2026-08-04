Man held after wife, 2 children found dead in Hisar

A man has been arrested after the bodies of his wife and two minor children were recovered from a water body inside their house in Malapur village in Hisar district. A man has been arrested after the bodies of his wife and two minor children were recovered from a water body inside their house in Malapur village in Hisar district. (Representational image)

According to the police, the accused, Amit Kumar, has been booked on murder charges following allegations by the wife’s family that the victim had been facing prolonged domestic harassment and torture, which allegedly culminated in the triple murder.

The deceased have been identified as Mukesh Rani (33), her 13-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son. Their post-mortem examinations were conducted late on Sunday night, after which the bodies were handed over to the family.

According to Anil, brother of the deceased woman, Mukesh Rani had married Amit in 2012. He alleged that she had been subjected to continuous harassment after marriage and that repeated efforts by family members to resolve the dispute through mediation failed.

The case came to light after Amit approached the Agroha police station on July 31 and reported that his wife and children were missing. However, suspicions were raised among the relatives, who accompanied police to the house on the following day. During the search, the bodies of the three victims were found in the water body inside the premises.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the victim’s family, Agroha police registered a case against Amit and other named accused under relevant sections of law, including murder. Police officials said the investigation was underway.