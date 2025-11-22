Sonam Kapoor is in ‘Mama Swag’ mode after second pregnancy reveal; check pics

Sonam Kapoor’s second pregnancy has not slowed her down one bit, at least not in the wardrobe department. Her latest post says it straight: “Mama Swag Activated. Style: non-negotiable. Energy: don’t try me.” And the image backs every word. She is looking radiant, wrapped in a long, charcoal-grey coat. Sonam Kapoor announced her second pregnancy recently.(Instagram/@sonamkapoor)

Underneath, she wears a black and white top and a black midi skirt. Her top has an abstract print that breaks the monotone of the ensemble. The outfit is by the Italian luxury brand Ferragamo.

Sonam Kapoor’s ‘Mama Swag’

The Neerja star’s styling was tight and controlled, with nothing overdone. Her hair was pulled back into a neat bun that showed off her jawline. Sonam opted for soft makeup around the eyes and a berry red lip colour to keep everything balanced.

She completed her look with oversized black sunglasses. The Aisha actor was styled by Rhea and Sanya Kapoor. Komal Vora did the hair, while Ridhi Matreja Kumar was responsible for the makeup.

A heavy gold watch peeked out from under the sleeve. Sonam chose to wear minimalistic gold hoops. She finished the ensemble with plain, white pumps from Jimmy Choo that look absolutely amazing.

As expected, her comment section lit up. Fans love the outfit, but they are reacting even more to her energy - that cool, steady posture she brings every time she dresses. “Strong energy, stronger style. Absolutely slaying this vibe!” commented a fan. "Congratulations Mama looking Classy," wrote another one.

Sonam Kapoor's second pregnancy

Sonam announced her second pregnancy on November 20 with a hot-pink wool suit and the caption “MOTHER.” The outfit was inspired by an ensemble worn by the late Princess Diana on several occasions. The actor dropped a post with the outfit, also sharing old photos of Diana in the same look. Sonam completed the ensemble with a brown bag and oversized sunglasses.

Sonam Kapoor's perfect wedding outfit

Western outfits are not the only thing Sonam styles perfectly. Her desi looks are just as iconic. Earlier this week, she opted for full pastel mood at a Dubai wedding and shared beautiful photos.

Her first look was pure sophistication: a Tarun Tahiliani x De Gournay embroidered set styled by Rhea Kapoor and Manish Melwani. With soft blush tones, delicate florals, and a matching dupatta, the whole outfit had that quiet, old-world elegance Sonam carries so well.

Then she flipped the vibe with a mint-blue Anamika Khanna saree. The organza drape, lace borders, and cape-style embroidered blouse created a mix of old and new. She kept the makeup muted with one strong pop - a deep red lip that tied everything together.