Is there a rift between Sonakshi Sinha, her brothers over interfaith marriage to Zaheer? Cousin Pooja Ruparel clarifies

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal in a civil marriage ceremony at her home in Bandra. However, the absence of her brothers, Luv Sinha and Kussh S Sinha, from the wedding pictures left fans speculating about a possible rift within the family over the marriage. While Kussh had already clarified that he was present at the wedding, Sonakshi’s cousin and actor Pooja Ruparel has now also denied any tension between the siblings. Sonakshi Sinha's cousin Pooja Ruparel says there's no rift between the actor and her brothers over marriage to Zaheer Iqbal.

Pooja Ruparel denies any rift between Sonakshi Sinha and her brothers

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Pooja addressed the rumours of a rift between Luv, Kussh and Sonakshi, saying, “I’m not here to give gossip. I’ve met Zaheer, and he’s one of the funniest men I’ve ever met. I love him! I don’t understand how people are so jobless that they discuss such things. Kussh and Sonakshi have worked together on a full-fledged film, Nikita Roy. If they were on bad terms, would they have done that? The whole family appeared together on The Great Indian Kapil Show. People just love to gossip.”

Pooja went on to praise Zaheer and Sonakshi’s love-filled marriage, adding, “The entire family is very close-knit. People love to make stories out of thin air. Families have their ups and downs, but at the end of the day, they stand together. People will always talk — that doesn’t make it the truth.”

Pooja rose to fame for her iconic role as Kajol’s younger sister, Chhutki, in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Her mother, Bhavna Ruparel, is the sister of Sonakshi’s mother, Poonam Sinha. After appearing in films such as King Uncle and Dil Se..., Pooja stepped away from acting and now works as a stand-up comedian and writer.

About Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s relationship

Sonakshi made her relationship with actor Zaheer Iqbal official only when the two got married in June last year. The couple had been dating for seven years before tying the knot in the presence of close friends and family. Later in the day, they hosted a grand celebration for their industry colleagues. Sharing their wedding pictures, the couple wrote, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017), in each other’s eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today, that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment, where, with the blessings of both our families and both our gods, we are now man and wife.”