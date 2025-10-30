Sonakshi Sinha says she believes in ‘nazar’, so kept her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal under wraps till wedding

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has revealed why she didn't go public with her relationships, over the years, until she decided on whom she would marry. Speaking on Prime Video's Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, Sonakshi shared that she believes in "thoda nazar." Sonakshi married actor Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 last year. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been married for over a year now.

Sonakshi Sinha talks about believing in evil eye

On the show, host Twinkle Khanna told Sonakshi that she has always been vocal about her relationships and even “blurted out” I love you to Zaheer within a week of meeting him. Sonakshi replied, “I have kept my relationships under wraps because thoda nazar I believe in (people casting an evil eye). Honestly, I didn't want it to be public until I knew I was actually going to marry this person, which happened with Zaheer.”

The actor added that with Zaheer, she found an immediate connection. “But when I saw him, it was an instant click. I just knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with this guy. So I told him I love you within a week, and he thought I was crazy. He called up his best friend and said, 'Listen. I think she's confused, she's nuts!'”

Sonakshai wanted to marry Zaheer Iqbal within a month of meeting him

Sonakshai added that she told Zaheer she wanted to marry him within a month of meeting him. "Within a month, I told him, 'I'm gonna marry you only'. And seven years later, we did get married. But I just knew. I have never felt like that with anybody else. And when I did feel it, I don't like to hide my feelings, so I went and told him. If he ran away, he ran away; clearly, he didn't. It worked out well," she added.

About Sonakshi and Zaheer

Sonakshi got married to Zaheer on June 23 last year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. The wedding was followed by a bash at Bastian in Mumbai, which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Their wedding post read, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it.”

Sonakshi's next film

Sonakshi will be seen in the much-awaited Telugu film, Jatadhara, which will hit theatres on November 7. The film will release in both Hindi and Telugu languages. Directed by Venkat Kalyan, Jatadhara also features Sudheer Babu and Shilpa Shirodkar.