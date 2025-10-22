DDLJ's Pooja Ruparel on watching Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol 'falling in love' on set: 'They could simulate perfect romance'

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra’s debut film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge hit theatres in 1995, redefining the landscape of Indian romantic cinema. As the film completed 30 years this year, Pooja Ruparel, who played the role of Chutki, Kajol’s younger sister, opened up about Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s bond on set. Pooja Ruparel recalls Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's bond on DDLJ set.

Pooja Ruparel on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's bond

In an interview with Screen, Pooja revealed that Kajol and Shah Rukh were like fire and water on the DDLJ set. She said, “My equation with SRK started from King Uncle. His life changed post Deewana, the way people saw him. I have to give him credit that when I met him the second time, his life was not the same at all, but he was. That is the true mark of a gentleman. He is such a gentle, generous and giving soul, and an interesting, intelligent person.”

She added, “Kajol is a feminist class wrapped into a person. I always thought I wanted her confidence. She was bouncing off the walls, being her truest self. She was just being her. She and SRK were very good friends. As a teenager, seeing two co-actors, who were with different people, one married, the other getting married, just falling in love… There was buzz on set about her just falling in love, and they were such great co-actors who could simulate the most perfect romance, and after the cut, they were friends again. Seeing that dexterity in people was great, I was soaking it all in.”

About Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the film was released on 20 October 1995. It stars Shah Rukh Khan as Raj Malhotra and Kajol as Simran Singh in the lead roles. The story follows Raj and Simran, two young Indians living in London, who meet during a trip across Europe. Initially at odds with each other, they eventually fall in love. However, Simran is already promised to another man in India. The film depicts how Raj travels to India to win over her conservative family. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge holds the record for being the longest-running film in Indian cinema, having played at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir theatre since its release 30 years ago.