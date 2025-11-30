Battling dandruff? Here are 7 effective home remedies to clear it up

Dandruff is a chronic problem that many people are afflicted with. While it is not a debilitating condition, it does cause a lot of inconvenience. Nobody likes their dark clothes splattered with white specks in public events, or being constantly seen scratching their scalp. Hence, it can bother a lot of people. Dandruff is a chronic issue that can be inconvenient. While oils can exacerbate it, home remedies such as tea tree oil, aloe vera, and lemon juice may effectively combat the problem.(Representative Image: Pexel)

While the most obvious remedy seems to be to apply oil to cure the apparent dryness, it actually worsens the situation as the fungus that causes dandruff feeds on oil. So, this problem is tricky to deal with.

Here, we are going to look at some home remedies that you can try to get rid of this flaky business. While there are a lot of shampoos promising a definite cure, sometimes, these home remedies may be the best option, as per Max Healthcare.

Tea Tree Oil

One of the best remedies for dandruff, tea tree oil, is believed to have antifungal and antibacterial properties. It is very useful for dealing with the fungal infection, which is the root cause of dandruff. But direct application of tea tree oil is dangerous, so mix a few drops in coconut or olive oil and apply to your scalp. Wash it after some time.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar can balance the pH levels of your scalp and thus reduce fungal infection. This substance should also be used with other oils or shampoo rather than directly applied.

Aloe Vera

One of the most beneficial items available, aloe vera is a natural moisturizer and has a soothing effect on the skin. It is also believed to be useful against inflammation and fungal infections. So, a perfect remedy for fighting dandruff.

Lemon Juice

According to an article on Max Healthcare’s website, lemon juice is an exfoliant that removes dead skin cells. Being acidic, it also improves the scalp’s pH levels. This substance may even be useful in fighting bacteria that cause dandruff. Direct application of this juice is not an issue.

Baking Soda

Like lemon juice, baking soda is also considered a natural exfoliant that can remove the dead cells that cause flakiness on the scalp, a Healthline article claims. It is also believed to have antifungal properties. The best option to use baking soda is to apply it to wet hair, massage it onto the scalp, and wash it off after a couple of minutes.

Yoghurt and Honey

This is a potent combination as yoghurt is rich in probiotics – good for the scalp’s environment – while honey has a soothing and hydrating effect. The combination should be used as a scalp mask to counter dandruff.

Neem Leaves

One of the traditional ingredients used for skincare, the paste of neem leaves can be applied to the dandruff-infested areas to treat them. Neem is believed to have antifungal and antibacterial properties.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.