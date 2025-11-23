Want to avoid dry skin in winter? Quick and easy ways to treat winter flakiness: Cleansing, moisturising, and more

Winters are one of the best seasons when it comes to enjoying some good food and travelling. However, the harsh weather can leave the skin feeling dry and flaky. One may feel a constant urge to slather the skin with products that would keep it healthy and moisturised. Use a barrier-repairing moisturiser to keep your skin healthy during winters.(Representative image/Unsplash)

With a variety of brands in the market, consumers can get confused as to what will suit their skin. Here are some hacks that would keep the skin glowing and comfortable this winter.

Cleanse and hydrate

During the winter, the skin should be cleansed and hydrated in a way that does not strip the face of natural oils. The skin can be cleansed by using regular face washes or even dermatologically approved cleansers. The components available in the cleansers can remove dirt, dead cells, and makeup, leaving the skin hydrated.

Moisturise and nourish

Using a barrier-repairing moisturiser could help in keeping the skin healthy. While opting for a moisturiser, make sure that it includes ceramides, peptides, and skin-loving humectants, as it can restore the damaged cells in the skin. The components lock in the moisture, keeping the skin soft and nourished.

Apply a water-appropriate serum

In winter, the skin’s natural renewal process slows down. Hence, applying serum after moisturising the skin can smooth out the complexion without irritating the skin. Moreover, serums boosts collagen and reduce fine lines on the face. They pack cells together and make the skin brighter.

Exfoliate

Dead cells build up quickly on the skin in winter. It is important to gently exfoliate, which can help in the removal of dead and flaky patches. Through exfoliation, the dead skin melts, giving a boost of brightness to the skin, leaving the person looking fresh and relaxed all day long.

Apply sunscreen

Though the sun is not as bright during the winter, UV rays can still harm the skin. It is better to step out wearing sunscreen that has the benefits of SPF 50+++. Ensure that the cream does not leave a white cast and that the texture does not feel greasy. The sunscreen strengthens skin barriers and maintains a balance.

Moisturise lips

While the face is important, lips should be kept moisturised as well. Use lip balms, which contain several vitamins, to focus on repairing the dryness and restoring firmness. Additionally, it makes lips look rosy instead of chapped and dull.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.