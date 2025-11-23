Ananya Panday gives ethnic wear a modern and edgy twist with black saree gown; watch video

Ananya Panday’s fashion game is always on point. Be it ethnic wear or a chic gown, Ananya always manages to leave an impression. Her recent ensemble was no different. The actor gave a modern twist to the saree. She wore an elegant black saree gown from the shelves of Gaurav Gupta that was a blend of tradition and modernity. Ananya Panday's saree gown is priced at ₹ 1,95,000.(Instagram/@ggpanther)

Ananya Panday’s saree gown

The Call Me Bae star chose a Roman Pearl Drape Saree Gown. The high-neck outfit had cascading bugle beads and pearl embellishments. The nylon and tulle woven fabric complemented the beads and gave the outfit a translucent look. The gown is priced at ₹1,95,000.

For her accessories, Ananya chose a chunky oxidised silver bracelet with a snake-inspired design. She also went in for silver earrings. Ananya made sure that her outfit stole the spotlight and kept her makeup minimal. She opted for contouring, a pale lip colour, and smoky brows and some eyeshadow. She kept her hair in a sleek bun.

The actor was styled by Priyanka Kapadia and Naheed Driver. Tanvi Chembukar was in charge of the makeup.

Fans react to Ananya Panday’s look

Ananya Panday’s fans could not stop gushing over her look. “How there is extra glow in her eyes...is it like shining coming from the soul,” one comment read. Another follower quipped, “It’s all in the eyes, chico.” One account remarked, “So beautiful.”

Also read: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri teaser: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday find love during an exotic holiday. Watch

Ananya Panday’s ethnic fashion game

Ananya Panday has always managed to give her fans fashion goals when it comes to ethnic wear. Recently, the actor oozed pure glamour in a lehenga choli at her close friend Deeya Shroff’s mehendi.

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor chose a black lehenga with motif designs. To give her ensemble a contrasting look, she went with a high-neck mustard yellow blouse.

Also read: Ahaan Panday says sister Ananya Panday did not give him any advice before Saiyaara: ‘But her journey has inspired me’

Ananya Panday’s new film

The actor is set to appear opposite Kartik Aaryan in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Set to release on December 25, the rom-com follows two individuals who meet on a holiday abroad. Apart from this, Ananya also has Chand Mera Dil opposite Lakshya.