Kartik Aaryan hilariously saves Ananya Panday from a jellyfish sting in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri teaser

One of the busiest bees in Bollywood right now is Kartik Aaryan, who is neck deep in back to back shooting schedules. So much so that even today on his 35th birthday, the actor is on set shooting his upcoming film Naagzilla . A while ago, we showed you a viral video from the set where Kartik rang in his birthday with the crew by dancing to Bhojpuri chartbuster Lollypop Lagelu . Well, on his special day, Kartik has now given fans a surprise gift — the much awaited teaser of his next film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri , co-starring Ananya Panday as the Rumi to his character Ray.

The teaser begins with a fun introduction of Kartik Aaryan’s character Ray, who is a self-confessed ‘mumma’s boy’ with washboard abs and multiple tattoos. The birthday boy looks quite hot! Joining him in Croatia is the beautiful Ananya Panday aka Rumi, a girl from the 2025 hookup culture era who wants a 90s love story. They meet and eventually love blossoms. With a background of Vishal and Shekhar’s peppy music score, we also witness Kartik flaunt his killer dance moves like never before. But the highlight is the end of the teaser, when Ananya gets stung by a jellyfish and Kartik offers to pee on the sting like Joey did in the Hollywood sitcom Friends .

When Ananya cries in pain and asks him to suck the poison out, Kartik replies, “Jumma jumma chaar din hue hain mile, main kyun tera zeher nigalne laga? Arre woh saanp ke kaatne se hota hai idiot, jellyfish ke nahi. Iss samay iska ek hi solution hai.” Kartik goes on to drop the Friends reference. Hearing that, Ananya screams, “Susu! Chee, nahi.” Kartik hilariously says, “I know, I know, aisi situation mein mujhse hogi bhi nahi.” But he is left shocked when Ananya responds, “Karlo.”

Along with the teaser, Kartik shared, “Thank you for all the birthday love..yeh raha Ray ka return gift ❤️#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri TEASER OUT NOW! In cinemas THIS CHRISTMAS! 🥳🎁.”

What are your thoughts on this first look teaser of Ananya and Kartik’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri?