Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday on Naagzilla set, dances to Bhojpuri song Lollypop Lagelu in viral video; watch

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his 35th birthday today on November 22. Ever since the clock struck 12, sweet wishes and tributes have been pouring in across social media for the ‘janta ka superstar’. Meanwhile, the birthday boy took to his Instagram story to reveal that he is busy shooting his next film — Naagzilla , directed by Fukrey fame Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and backed by Karan Johar. This project, and his next release Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri , mark Kartik and KJo’s reunion after the Dostana 2 fiasco. Well, much to the delight of the actor’s fans, we have got our hands on a viral video from the set where Kartik celebrated his birthday with an impromptu dance performance.

Apart from being a versatile actor, Kartik Aaryan is well-known in the industry for his smooth as butter dance moves. He has proven his ability time and again, may it be with his iconic performance on the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track or Dheeme Dheeme with Ananya Panday. Well, on his 35th birthday celebrations on the Naagzilla set, Kartik let his hair down and danced like no one was watching on a popular Bhojpuri chartbuster hit. Yes, the birthday boy grooved to Pawan Singh’s song Lollypop Lagelu with crew members. Watching him enjoy the track to the fullest with his team will surely make you want to join in. Check it out!

In the comment section below, showering love, one fan pointed out: “I honestly like how he lives in the moment and celebrates with whoever is around him at that point. That's a great trait tbh. Happiest birthday Kartik! 🎈,” whereas a netizen stated: “badhiya aadmi hai😭😭😭😭😭.” Another comment read, “Song mein vibe hai,” whereas a fan wrote: “Mast banda hai 😆 sabke saath mazedaar hai ❤️nice video OP 👍🏻.”

On his birthday today, we wish Kartik good health, love, success and many more such happy days on set.