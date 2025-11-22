Bhumi Pednekar turns up the wedding-season heat in a striking black-and-gold lehenga

Bhumi Pednekar is all ready for the shaadi season this time. Her newest wedding-season look feels like she walked straight out of a fashion moodboard titled bridesmaid. She wore a black-and-gold Masaba Gupta lehenga that plays with structure and full-blown festive sparkle. Bhumi Pednekar's black-and-gold lehenga was from the shelves of Masaba Gupta.(Instagram/@bhumisatishpednekkar)

Bhumi Pednekar’s wedding season look

The first thing that grabs attention is the blouse. It is a sculpted tube with a sharp sweetheart neckline. It gives the outfit its modern edge. The 'Aankhon ka Paigam' lehenga , priced at ₹2.45 lakh, set brings the old-school richness. It has heavy embroidery and thick gold detailing.

Enlarged khidki and chand motifs run through the front panels, done in beadwork, sitara and cutdana that catch the light every time she moves. The lehenga is crafted in organza and made with 12 panels, so the flare has that royal sweep without turning overwhelming.

She posted the look on Instagram with a caption - “Nazar na lage. One of my favs this shaadi szn.” You can tell she meant it.

Take a look at it here:

Bhumi Pednekar’s jewellery

Bhumi dialled up the desi energy with jewellery that blends Indian craft and modern silhouettes. A jadau polki choker sits around her neck, paired with matching bangles and a mang tika from Shri Paramani Jewels. She also carried Amama Jewels’ Basra Nano bag, a tiny statement piece inspired by Afghan motifs, plated in antique gold and dotted with pearls. It ties the whole palette together.

Her look gets another layer with a black dupatta - Masaba’s Gul Jharoka motif sprinkled across it, beadwork, scalloped edges, the whole thing floating softly against the heavy lehenga.

Beauty that stays soft but striking

Makeup artist Nicky Rajani kept the face fresh: soft-focus skin, muted lips, just enough eye drama to balance the jewellery. Hairstylist Jyoti Mandre kept Bhumi’s hair loose, flowy at the back, letting the neckline and choker take the lead. This look is wedding-season gold. Quite literally.