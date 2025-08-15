Madhuri Dixit radiates ‘poise, perfection’ in peach saree by Masaba Gupta that's also kind on the pocket

On Tuesday, Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram to share lovely new pictures of herself. The 58-year-old evergreen beauty looked stunning in a peach saree and golden jewels, graceful as ever. Madhuri Dixit is pretty in peach in latest photoshoot.

She captioned the photo album, “Pastels, poise, perfection.”

Check out details for her look:

The saree is from House of Masaba, owned by fashion designer Masaba Gupta. This is the Peach Palm Blooms Tissue saree, priced at a demure ₹30,000.

More details offered on the website are: “Half n half crushed and foil printed saree | Embellished with embroidered borders | Edged with jhalar and kinari.” It comes with a foil printed blouse piece.

Madhuri's ornaments are the traditional temple style jewellery from PNG Jewellers. She was actually dressed up for a store launch for the same brand in Nashik.

Fans of the actor were in love with her look. A person wrote, “Nice look of Madhuri mam very nice sweet song so beautiful and sweet Madhuri ji.” Another commented, “Nice looking enjoy your special day.”

More about Madhuri

Recently, Madhuri also featured in an ad by the government of Odisha to promote Sambalpuri sarees. She shared a video with her followers to showcase the artistry that goes behind producing the weaves. “Woven with heritage, shaped by tradition, Odisha’s handlooms are stories told in thread. Each piece is a tribute to the weavers whose artistry turns fabric into culture. This is craftsmanship at its finest. Soul of Odisha… Pride of the Nation,” she wrote.

Madhuri was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan. She has not announced her next project yet.

Madhuri is married to Dr Sriram Nene and they live in Mumbai with their two sons.