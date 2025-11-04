Exclusive | Here's when Imran Khan's comeback film with Bhumi Pednekar will be ready for a release

Imran Khan's comeback film has been awaited by his fans ever since it was confirmed earlier this year. And while they speculate when do they get to see him back in action, HT City has an update. Imran Khan

We have exclusively learnt that the first edit of the film could be locked as soon as December this year itself. A source close to the film, which co stars Bhumi Pednekar, tells us, “The shoot of the film got wrapped up in August, it is now in post production. The makers are hoping to lock the edit by December, and release early 2026.”

However, the release date isn't certain yet, “That's all dependent on Netflix, so one will have to wait for them to commit to a date. Nothing happens until seven layers of corporate executives have signed off.”

Imran's comeback film is being directed by Danish Aslam, and the duo have been friends for long. The projected is expected to be in the romantic-comedy zone, which Imran has immense experience in, courtesy Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (2008), Break Ke Baad (2010) and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011).