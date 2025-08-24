Bhumi Pednekar's 35 kg weight loss without strict diet: Vegetarian meals, 1 hour workouts, 7 to 8K daily steps and more

Actor Bhumi Pednekar's transformation is a testament to the effectiveness of a balanced and sustainable approach to weight loss. Her journey emphasises the importance of self-acceptance, healthy habits, and patience. In a 2021 interview with Vogue India, the actor, who made her debut in 2015 with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, shared her weight loss journey, revealing she lost over 35 kg through a combination of regular exercise and a balanced diet. Also read | Bhumi Pednekar reveals over-exertion damaged her body, says she now works out only 20% of what she did 4 years ago Bhumi Pednekar lost weight by mixing up her workout routine, which includes Pilates, running, strength training, and weightlifting, and following a balanced diet. The actor in Dum Laga Ke Haisha and now. (Prime Video and Instagram/ Bhumi Pednekar)

How did Bhumi Pednekar loss weight?

She emphasised the importance of mixing up her workout routine, which included Pilates, running, strength training, and weightlifting. Bhumi said she started her day with running, followed by a nutritious breakfast with nuts and fruits, and dedicated an hour to exercise daily. She also prioritised completing 7,000-8,000 steps per day to stay active.

Vogue India quoted Bhumi as saying, “I’ve lost over 35kg, after gaining 30kg for a film. Since then, it’s been a constant process of improvement — but I didn’t do it by starving myself. I work really hard; it’s become an active part of my routine. I like to mix it up — Pilates, running, strength and weight training... running regularly and light exercises along with a balanced diet will help keep you active. Hence, I start my day with running followed by a healthy breakfast including foods like nuts, fruits that help maintain my energy levels and give me the boost of nutrition I need to go about my day. And during the afternoons I hit the gym to exercise.”

'I am a vegetarian now – that truly changed my life'

Additionally, Bhumi highlighted the significance of mindful eating, adopting a vegetarian diet, and making conscious food choices to maintain her energy levels and overall well-being.

She also told Vogue India in 2021, “I make sure to dedicate an hour to exercise daily and have made a resolution to complete 7,000-8,000 steps in a day so I don’t feel lethargic. It may look difficult since you’re indoors all the time but it’s important to push yourself... I believe that you should, be mindful of what you eat, not how much you eat. I am a vegetarian now and that has truly changed my life and opened my eyes to the importance of conscious food choices.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.