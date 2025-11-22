Kriti Sanon's red saree for Tere Ishk Mein promotions is a masterclass in fashion; check photos

Kriti Sanon has been known to put her best foot forward when it comes to setting fashion trends. Stepping out for the promotions of her upcoming movie, Tere Ishk Mein, the actor donned a gorgeous red saree by Anita Dongre, with the blouse being the highlight. The ensemble had a floral print running all over. The Do Patti star strikes a perfect balance between tradition and boldness with the outfit. Kriti Sanon will feature opposite Dhanush in Tere Ishk Mein.(Instagram/@kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon’s traditional touch

Kriti’s saree had a floral pattern going on, while the blouse was a standout piece on its own. The fabric was cut out into tassels, with an embroidered border placed around the neck. The blouse was sleeveless and tied at the back.

When it came to jewellery, Kriti Sanon opted for intricately carved long golden earrings by Jaipur-based design brand, Abhilasha. She also wore a stack of bangles and rings by Anu Merton and the Silver Streak Store.

Kriti threw her hair back in a sleek bun and kept her makeup minimal. She was styled by Sukriti Grover. To complete her look, Kriti added a black bindi and highlighted her eyes by applying black kohl.

The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor dropped photos of her look and captioned the post, “Tere Ishk Mein har rang Laal nazar aata hai.” She further added, “Mohabbat wala laal, Junoon wala laal, Dard wala laal, Khoon wala laal. Gusse wala laal, Sindoor wala laal, Khatre wala laal, Guroor wala laal…”

Fans react to Kriti Sanon’s gorgeous look

Fans were blown away by Kriti’s new outfit. One of the users wrote, “The way u blend beauty with poetry is unreal. The red saree gives u a royal charm, and ur shayari brings out ur soulful side.” Another fan shared, “Yeh LAAL ISHQ.” One account added, “Kriti scribbled after a long time, and we are loving it.”

What is Tere Ishk Mein about?

On the work front, Kriti Sanon is set to star alongside Dhanush in Aanand L. Rai’s directorial, Tere Ishk Mein. The movie will follow the tale of Shankar and Mukti. As their passion for each other intensifies, it causes chaos, drama, and pain. The movie will be out in theatres on November 28.

Kriti will also star opposite Shahid Kapoor in the upcoming Cocktail 2.