Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all praise for ‘intense’ Tere Ishk Mein trailer: ‘Feels like Dhanush just reclaimed his throne’

Dhanush is all set to release his next film, Tere Ishq Mein, this month. The romantic drama film reunites him with director Aanand L Rai after Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re. The film's trailer was released on Friday and garnered a strong response from fans. Now, writer-director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has shared his comments on it, calling it ‘intense’. (Also read: Tere Ishk Mein trailer: Dhanush falls for a bewafa again in Aanand Rai's Raanjhanaa 2.0, fans call it ‘Saiyaara ka baap’) Sandeep Reddy Vanga has congratulated the team of Tere Ishk Mein.

What Sandeep Reddy Vanga said about Tere Ishk Mein

Sandeep took to his X account to share the film's trailer and wrote in the caption, "Intense !!! Feels like Dhanush just reclaimed his throne.... CONGRATULATIONS."

Dhanush is known for playing strong and impassioned characters on screen. Some of his most noted films include Vada Chennai, Asuran, Karnan and Aadukalam. His debut in Bollywood, with Raanjhanaa, was also marked by an intense character.

About the film

The trailer of the film gave fans a sneak peek into the world of its characters. Also starring Kriti Sanon, the film tells the story of an angry and violent young man, played by Dhanush, who falls in love with a woman named Mukti. Their romance blossoms in college corridors and over bike rides, but she soon changes her mind about him, choosing another man to marry. Jilted, he becomes vengeful and pledges to burn ‘entire Delhi’ to ashes for his broken heart. Love is lost, lives are ruined, and he becomes a pilot in the midst of all this mess, and she takes to the bottle.

Tere Ishk Mein releases in theatres on November 28. This is Dhanush and Kriti's first movie together.

Meanwhile, Sandeep's last directorial release was Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. His next film is Spirit, which stars Prabhas, Prakash Raj, Tripti Dimri, and Vivek Oberoi.