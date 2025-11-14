Tere Ishk Mein trailer: Dhanush falls for a bewafa again in Aanand Rai's Raanjhanaa 2.0, fans call it ‘Saiyaara ka baap’

Trailer is out for Aanand L Rai's next film, Tere Ishk Mein. The film reunites him with Dhanush, 12 years after Raanjhanaa. Tere Ishk Mein trailer: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the movie.

What is in the trailer?

Tere Ishk Mein also stars Kriti Sanon. It tells the story of an angry and violent young man played by Dhanush, who falls for Kriti's Mukti. Their romance blossoms in college corridoors and over bike rides but she soon changes her mind about him, choosing another man to marry.

Jilted, he becomes vengeful and pledges to burn ‘entire Delhi’ to ashes for his broken heart. Love is lost, lives are ruined and he becomes a pilot in between all this mess and she takes to the bottle. It all has a very fiery, ‘90's diljala aashiq’ quality to it and fans dig it already.

Reactions to the movie trailer

“Kriti's acting skills are phenomenal..and Dhanush as always keeping us glued to the screens,” said a fan on YouTube comments section of the trailer. “Bhai saiyaara ka baap loading ho raha hai 28th November ko (Saiyaara's dad is coming on November 28),” proclaimed another.

Another thought Dhanush's character is not the loser kind like he was in Raanjhanaa. “Thanks to Anand L Rai, Hero was not shown as a typical unemployed boy from UP (which he mostly is not). Career oriented and not typically Devdas type boys are no more... a lot has changed now,” wrote a person.

“Sayyara or deewaniyat wale bacho ko bolo ye hoti h movie (Tell the kids who were fawning over Saiyaara or Deewaniyat that this is what a movie is),” said another.

Tere Ishk Mein releases in theatres on November 28. This is Dhanush and Kriti's first movie together.

Dhanush is also working on D54 these days. The shooting for D54 began in July this year under the direction of 'Por Thozhil' filmmaker Vignesh Raja. Earlier, the makers had shared photos from the pooja ceremony of the film. The Asuran director, Vetrimaaran, also attended the event.