IFFI 2025| Farhan Akhtar, Kriti Sanon, Dhanush to attend 120 Bahadur, Tere Ishk Mein premiere; here are the other films

The 56th International Film Festival of India, taking place in Goa, is all set to be a star-studded affair. It will play host to red carpet premieres of several upcoming films, and in attendance will be the main cast: 120 Bahadur (Farhan Akhtar, Rashi Khanna), Gustaakh Ishq (Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh) and Tere Ishk Mein (Kriti Sanon and Dhanush). The third season of the much-awaited The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharib Hashmi and Nimrat Kaur will also mark it’s presence. Farhan Akhtar, Kriti Sanon, Manoj Bajpayee

Not just this, nostalgia too will be in full force. Actors Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor will come together as their acclaimed film 1942: A Love Story will have a premiere, and so will the iconic Sholay’s 4K remastered version, which is yet to be released in India. Expected to walk the red carpet for the same are director-producer Ramesh Sippy and Hema Malini.

IFFI, which will run from November 20 to 28, has also undergone a major change: instead of the usual glittering opening ceremony, a parade will take place, which will see almost all film production houses participating with tableaus.