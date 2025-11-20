Kriti Sanon holds rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia close as she wishes him on his birthday: ‘May this world never change…’

Actor Kriti Sanon has showered love on her rumoured beau Kabir Bahia while wishing him a happy birthday. Sharing a never-before-seen picture from their vacation together, Kriti wrote a special note, admitting that she has no hesitation in being silly around him. Buzz around Kriti Sanon dating UK-based entrepreneur Kabir Bahia first emerged last year.(Instagram)

Kriti Sanon’s special post for Kabir

On Wednesday, Kriti took to her Instagram Stories to send birthday wishes to Kabir. The actor shared the message by sharing a throwback picture with Kabir. The photo seems to be from one of their vacations together.

Sharing the image, Kriti wrote, "Happy Birthday to the one I can be stupid with! k.a.b.b.s May this world never change the good heart you have (sic)".

In the image, the duo can be seen basking in the warm sun during a holiday. Kriti is dressed in a breezy green co-ord set featuring a printed bralette, matching shorts and a sheer overlay. Her lemon-yellow nail paint pops as she is seen flashing a peace sign at the camera. Meanwhile, Kabir is seen in a black T-shirt.

Kriti Sanon shared the message by sharing a throwback picture with Kabir.

More about the couple

Kriti sparked rumours of her relationship with UK-based entrepreneur Kabir Bahia last year, and since then, the two have been spotted together on multiple occasions. In July this year, they were spotted at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London for the third Test match between India and England. Last year, they were spotted together at a family wedding in Dubai, after which they celebrated Christmas. The couple also attended Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's concert together. Reportedly, it was Nupur Sanon who introduced Kabir to her sister.

As per reports, Kabir was born in November 1999 and finished his schooling at a boarding school called Millfield in 2018, located in Somerset, England. He has shared several photos from his school days on Instagram, including one from 2015 of him playing cricket on the Millfield Cricket Ground. His father, Kuljinder Bahia, is the founder of Southall Travel, a leading UK-based travel agency.

Kriti's upcoming films

Next, fans will see Kriti alongside Dhanush in Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai. The film is written by Himanshu Sharma and features music by AR Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Tere Ishk Mein is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. Producers include Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. The film is slated to release in theatres on November 28, 2025. It is the spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa.