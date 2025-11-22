Nita Ambani wows in simple navy blue suit and dazzling accessories as she celebrates win for Reliance Foundation

The Reliance Foundation, on November 21, shared a video on Instagram featuring Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson, thanking FICCI for awarding the organisation the Best Corporate Promoting Sports - High Performance award at the India Sports Awards 2025. Nita Ambani's love for traditional wear shines in every ensemble she wears.

Nita Ambani's elegant sense of style and love for Indian craftsmanship took centre stage in the clip. She wore a navy blue silk ensemble for the occasion. Let's decode her look.

What did Nita Ambani wear?

For the video, Nita Ambani slipped into a gorgeous navy blue traditional suit. The kurta and pants set features delicate gold brocade embroidery and gold zari work adorned with applique borders, which beautify the ensemble's overall look and add elegance to the simple attire.

The kurta, made from solid navy blue silk fabric, features quarter-length bell sleeves, a raised Mandarin-style collar with a slit on the front, and a relaxed silhouette. Nita paired it with matching pants and a dupatta, draped elegantly on the shoulder and featuring a contrasting red border.

How did Nita Ambani style the suit?

Nita Ambani accessorised the ensemble with jewels from her personal collection, which is renowned for its exquisite diamond and emerald pieces, as well as rare jewellery collected over the years. She wore precious-stone-adorned earrings, kadhas in both hands, and a ring adorned with a massive solitaire diamond.

For the glam look, she chose feathered brows, kohl-lined eyes, black eyeliner, gold eyeshadow, mascara-adorned lashes, a glossy pink lip shade, blush-tinted cheeks, and a glowing highlighter. Lastly, she left her tresses loose in a side parting.

Meanwhile, sharing the video, Reliance Foundation wrote in the caption, “Under the visionary leadership of Mrs Nita M Ambani, our Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation has been conferred with the Best Corporate Promoting Sports - High Performance award at FICCI’s India Sports Awards 2025 today.” In the speech, Nita spoke about the importance of continuing to support India’s sportspersons in achieving their dreams.