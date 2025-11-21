Mexico’s Fatima Bosch wins Miss Universe 2025: A look at Indian titleholders who later entered Bollywood

Miss Universe 2025 wrapped up with Mexico’s Fatima Bosch taking the crown. India’s entrant, Manika Vishwakarma, only managed to reach the Top 30 this year and could not proceed further. The 74th Miss Universe pageant was held in Bangkok, Thailand.(REUTERS)

So far, three women from India have emerged as Miss Universe winners, with all three of them ending up stepping into Hindi films at some point in their careers.

Sushmita Sen: The 1994 win that set a marker

Sushmita Sen became the country’s first Miss Universe winner in 1994. The Miss India round that year saw her edge past Aishwarya Rai, a result that still comes up in pageant discussions. She was 18 when she won the international title, answering the panel’s questions with a calm, steady tone.

She moved into films not long after. Her debut came with Mahesh Bhatt’s Dastak in 1996, where she played a character built loosely around her public persona. Through the 2000s, she worked in films like Biwi No. 1, Aankhen, Main Hoon Na, and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, among several others.

Lara Dutta: A strong run in 2000

Lara Dutta’s run began with Miss Intercontinental 1997. By 2000, she had taken the Miss India title and then the Miss Universe crown in Cyprus. That year’s judging saw the beauty queen post one of the highest interview scores recorded and a leading score in the swimsuit round as well.

She entered Hindi cinema with Andaaz in 2003, opposite Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra. After that, she appeared in a mix of commercial films across the decade, including Kaal, No Entry, Partner and Don 2.

Also Read: Manika Vishwakarma 1st reaction after Miss Universe loss as she gets love from Miss India World: 'Rajasthani supremacy'

Harnaaz Sandhu

Harnaaz Sandhu ended India’s long gap in 2021, becoming the country’s third Miss Universe titleholder. She had come through the Miss Chandigarh and Miss Diva rounds before representing India at the global event.

Her shift to acting has been steady but measured. She featured in Baaghi 4 with Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, and earlier had roles in Punjabi films like Yaaran Diyan Poun Baaran (2023) and Bai Ji Kuttange (2022).

Fatima Bosch’s win closed the 2025 chapter, but India’s record at the pageant continues to be marked by its three former titleholders. All three won on the world stage and later moved toward Bollywood work, each in her own way.

Also Read: Everything you wanted to know about Miss Universe 2025 winner Fatima Bosch

FAQs

Who won Miss Universe 2025?

Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch won the Miss Universe 2025 title.

How far did Miss India progress in Miss Universe 2025?

Miss India Manika Vishwakarma reached the Top 30.

How many Indians have won Miss Universe to date?

Sushmita Sen (1994), Lara Dutta (2000), and Harnaaz Sandhu (2021) won the competition for India.