Everything you wanted to know about Miss Universe 2025 winner Fatima Bosch

She studied Fashion & Apparel Design at Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City. Further refined her craft at NABA – Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti in Milan, Italy. She attended the Lyndon Institute in Vermont, USA, for additional studies. Bosch has been open about her childhood struggles, having been diagnosed with dyslexia, ADHD, and hyperactivity. The 25-year-old has channeled these challenges into sources of strength, promoting a message of resilience and self-worth. She is committed to sustainable fashion, designing garments using discarded materials. She also dedicates her time to volunteer work supporting children with cancer and migrants through her initiatives, including Ruta Monarca and Corazón Migrante. Fátima was also the winner Flor de Oro crown in Tabasco in 2018 before making history as Miss Universe Mexico 2025.

Fatima Bosch of Mexico was crowned Miss Universe 2025, securing the 74th title at the pageant held in Bangkok, Thailand. Her victory is notable, as she made history by becoming the first woman from Tabasco state to win both Miss Universe Mexico and the international Miss Universe title.

Fatima Bosch garnered international attention shortly before the final competition due to a public confrontation with a pageant executive that resulted in a dramatic walkout and a show of solidarity from fellow contestants. During a live-streamed pre-pageant meeting, Miss Universe Thailand director, Nawat Itsaragrisil, publicly reprimanded Bosch for allegedly not posting enough promotional content on her social media. Itsaragrisil allegedly used an insulting term, calling her a dumbhead (though he later denied using this exact word, insisting he accused her of causing damage).

When Bosch pushed back against the perceived disrespect, Itsaragrisil called for security to escort her out. Bosch, still in her evening gown, staged a walkout, declaring to the press, “What your director did is not respectful: he called me dumb... The world needs to see this because we are empowered women and this is a platform for our voice."

Several other contestants, including the reigning Miss Universe 2024, Victoria Kjær Theilvig, walked out in support of Bosch. The Miss Universe Organization condemned Itsaragrisil's behavior, and his role in the pageant was later limited. The incident was hailed by many, including the Mexican President, as an "example of how women should speak out" in the face of aggression.